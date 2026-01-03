Al Dhafra Municipality fines Dh500–Dh20,000 for violations of public space rules
Abu Dhabi: The Al Dhafra Municipality has urged the public to comply with regulations governing the use of public spaces for camping and events, warning that unauthorised activities could result in substantial fines.
Organising, managing, or promoting events in public areas without a permit from the relevant municipality carries fines of:
Dh10,000 for the first offence
Dh15,000 for the second
Dh20,000 for the third
Holding an expired permit or failing to meet licence conditions incurs fines starting at Dh3,000 for the first violation, rising to Dh5,000 and Dh7,000 for subsequent breaches, according to Al Khaleej newspaper.
The municipality emphasised that public areas should be used responsibly, particularly for camping and outdoor events. Residents are advised to secure permits before organising or promoting gatherings, to avoid penalties.
Authorities outlined 11 public nuisance violations, including:
Entering gender-specific or family-only areas (children under seven exempt)
Occupying or reserving seating intended for the elderly or people of determination without authority
Distributing or affixing printed materials to vehicles, lamp posts, or other structures without permission
Bathing or washing animals or personal items outside designated facilities
Using radios or loudspeakers in unauthorised locations
Creating excessive noise or dust, shining lasers, or releasing disruptive, offensive, or hazardous materials
Defecating outside designated facilities
Dh1,000 for the first violation
Dh2,000 for the second
Dh4,000 for the third
Other prohibited behaviours that disturb public order include:
Spitting or expelling nasal secretions in public
Sitting or standing on pavements or pedestrian walkways in a way that obstructs others
Blocking access to public services or emergency exits
Smoking outside designated areas
Dh500 for a first offence
Dh1,000 for a second offence
Dh2,000 for a third offence
The updated guidance is designed to ensure public spaces remain safe, respectful, and accessible for all residents and visitors, particularly as outdoor activities and community gatherings increase during the cooler months.
