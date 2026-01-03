GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Abu Dhabi: Al Dhafra Municipality warns against unauthorised camping, public space violations

Al Dhafra Municipality fines Dh500–Dh20,000 for violations of public space rules

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
Al Dhafra Municipality outlines fines soaring up to Dh20,000 for public space violations
Al Dhafra Municipality outlines fines soaring up to Dh20,000 for public space violations
Shutterstock

Abu Dhabi: The Al Dhafra Municipality has urged the public to comply with regulations governing the use of public spaces for camping and events, warning that unauthorised activities could result in substantial fines.

Organising, managing, or promoting events in public areas without a permit from the relevant municipality carries fines of:

  • Dh10,000 for the first offence

  • Dh15,000 for the second

  • Dh20,000 for the third

Holding an expired permit or failing to meet licence conditions incurs fines starting at Dh3,000 for the first violation, rising to Dh5,000 and Dh7,000 for subsequent breaches, according to Al Khaleej newspaper.

Camping and event regulations

The municipality emphasised that public areas should be used responsibly, particularly for camping and outdoor events. Residents are advised to secure permits before organising or promoting gatherings, to avoid penalties.

Public nuisance offences

Authorities outlined 11 public nuisance violations, including:

  • Entering gender-specific or family-only areas (children under seven exempt)

  • Occupying or reserving seating intended for the elderly or people of determination without authority

  • Distributing or affixing printed materials to vehicles, lamp posts, or other structures without permission

  • Bathing or washing animals or personal items outside designated facilities

  • Using radios or loudspeakers in unauthorised locations

  • Creating excessive noise or dust, shining lasers, or releasing disruptive, offensive, or hazardous materials

  • Defecating outside designated facilities

Fines for these offences:

  • Dh1,000 for the first violation

  • Dh2,000 for the second

  • Dh4,000 for the third

Additional public order violations

Other prohibited behaviours that disturb public order include:

  • Spitting or expelling nasal secretions in public

  • Sitting or standing on pavements or pedestrian walkways in a way that obstructs others

  • Blocking access to public services or emergency exits

  • Smoking outside designated areas

Fines for these violations:

  • Dh500 for a first offence

  • Dh1,000 for a second offence

  • Dh2,000 for a third offence

Municipality guidance

The updated guidance is designed to ensure public spaces remain safe, respectful, and accessible for all residents and visitors, particularly as outdoor activities and community gatherings increase during the cooler months.

Related Topics:
Abu Dhabi

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Court records show that the case originated from a report received by Dubai Police, after which the file was referred to the Public Prosecution on December 18, 2024

Dubai Court closes 'Abu Sabah' case

3m read
Organised by the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority as part of its efforts to preserve and promote marine heritage, the championships will take place across three locations and include six competitions — three for men and three for women.

Dh2m up for grabs at Kingfish Championships in UAE

2m read
Al Dhafra warns residents over public appearance rules

UAE: 16 violations could cost residents up to Dh5,000

2m read
Holiday shoppers in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra can claim rewards and enter a mega gold draw.

Win 1KG gold! Shopathon 2025 launches with huge prizes

2m read