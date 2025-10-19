GOLD/FOREX
Winter camping in UAE: Rules and fines every camper should know

Fines, jail, and safety rules highlighted as desert and mountain camping rises

Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
Violations can result in fines up to Dh30,000, jail, and vehicle impoundment.
Dubai: As cooler weather settles across the UAE and the winter rain season approaches, camping activities in the country’s deserts, mountains, and nature reserves are on the rise.

While the season offers residents and visitors an opportunity to reconnect with nature, authorities warn that winter adventures come with responsibilities, and violations of environmental or safety regulations carry steep penalties.

Camping in the UAE is regulated by a combination of federal and local laws designed to protect both people and the environment. Under Federal Law No. 12 of 2018 on Integrated Waste Management, it is illegal to dump, burn, or bury waste outside designated areas, with fines of up to Dh30,000 for individuals and Dh1 million for establishments.

Environmental protection laws extend further. Federal Law No. 24 of 1999 on the Protection and Development of the Environment forbids activities that harm natural reserves, including cutting trees or disturbing wildlife. Offenders can face at least six months in jail and fines of Dh20,000 or more for harming first-category species, and at least three months’ jail or fines starting from Dh10,000 for second-category species.

At the local level, municipalities in Sharjah and Fujairah impose fines of up to Dh2,000 for pitching tents in unauthorised areas or leaving waste behind.

With winter rains expected, the National Center of Meteorology, municipalities, and civil defence departments have intensified awareness campaigns. Campers are urged to monitor forecasts, avoid low-lying flood-prone areas, and refrain from open fires or electrical equipment during thunderstorms.

Public safety laws have also been reinforced. Federal Decree-Law No. 14 of 2024 on Traffic Regulation imposes fines of Dh2,000, 23 traffic points, and 60-day vehicle impoundment for entering valleys or flood zones during rain. Gathering near valleys, flood channels, or dams during storms carries a Dh1,000 fine and six traffic points.

