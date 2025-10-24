Umm Al Quwain opens winter camping permit applications for 2025–2026 season

Municipality advised campers to adhere to all safety and environmental regulations
Dubai: The Umm Al Quwain Municipality has announced the opening of applications for temporary winter camping permits in the Aqran and Thunaiyah areas, starting November 11 and running until the end of April.
The initiative aims to enhance community happiness and well-being by providing convenient services and facilities for residents wishing to enjoy the emirate’s natural landscapes.
Ahmed Tayeb Mohammed, Director of the Transport and Public Services Sector, said that all preparations have been completed to receive applications for the 2025–2026 camping season.
He noted that priority will be given to People of Determination, encouraging them to spend enjoyable times in the emirate’s serene outdoor settings.
Dedicated spaces will also be allocated for government entities wishing to establish temporary camps for their employees’ recreation and well-being.
To obtain a camping permit, applicants must submit a valid passport issued in Umm Al Quwain, a family book copy, and a completed application form.
The camping period ranges from a minimum of three months to a maximum of six, with a permit fee of Dh2,000 and arefundable security deposit of Dh10,000.
Mohammed emphasized that the camps are for private, family use only. Renting out the site, subletting to others, or using it for commercial or hotel activities is strictly prohibited.
The municipality advised campers to adhere to all safety and environmental regulations, maintain cleanliness, and respect the conditions stated in the permit. Violations may result in permit cancellation and forfeiture of the security deposit.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox