Umm Al Quwain cemetery closure: Temporary shutdown for safety maintenance

Cemetery shut for safety maintenance, public cooperation requested

Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
Buildings in Umm Al Quwain. Picture for illustrative purpose only
Buildings in Umm Al Quwain. Picture for illustrative purpose only

Umm Al Quwain: The General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat has announced the temporary closure of a cemetery in Umm Al Quwain for a period of two days, effective from today.

The decision has been taken in the interest of public welfare and to allow for necessary safety and maintenance work, the authority said in a notice issued on Friday.

Officials thanked the public for their understanding and continued cooperation during the closure period.

The announcement was dated 28 Jumada Al Akhira 1447 , corresponding to December 19, 2025.

