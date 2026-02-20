Dubai opens 10 new mosques, plans five more during Ramadan

Dubai boosts mosque capacity with 15 new sites in 2026 expansion drive
Dubai has opened 10 new mosques since the start of the year and plans to inaugurate five more during Ramadan, as authorities seek to keep pace with rapid urban growth and rising demand for places of worship across the emirate.
The Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department said the expansion is part of an effort to improve accessibility to mosques and strengthen religious infrastructure in residential communities, particularly as Dubai’s population continues to grow.
The initiative aims to create a more supportive spiritual environment and increase capacity during the holy month, Albayan newspaper reported.
The newly operational mosques are located in several key districts and are expected to serve thousands of worshippers daily. Among them are Zamzam Mosque in Al Barsha South 2, Al Ghani Mosque in Airport City, Al Hadi Mosque in Wadi Al Safa 5, Hind Saif Al Ghurair Mosque in Al Khawaneej 2 and Ali bin Abdullah Gargash Mosque in Umm Hurair 2. Others include Al Walidain Mosque in Muhaisnah 2, Dr Hussain bin Ghatti Mosque in Nad Al Sheba 1, Amina bint Hamidan Mosque in Wadi Al Amardi, Khalifa bin Sultan Al Habtoor and Sons Mosque in Nad Al Hamar, and Al Rahman Mosque in Umm Suqeim 2.
The projects are intended not only to expand prayer capacity but also to enhance quality of life in neighbourhoods by reinforcing the mosque’s role as both a spiritual and social hub.
Mohammed Jassim Al Mansoori, Director of Customer Service at the department, said the openings reflect leadership priorities to facilitate religious practice and ensure mosques are fully prepared for Ramadan. He added that a detailed operational plan is being implemented to guarantee readiness in terms of maintenance, services and operations, providing a safe and comfortable environment for worshippers.
The department also said it is continuing to upgrade its services using advanced operational standards and smart solutions, in line with efforts to improve the sustainability of endowment facilities and modernise mosque management.