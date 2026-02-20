Dubai opens 10 new mosques, plans five more during Ramadan

The newly operational mosques are located in several key districts and are expected to serve thousands of worshippers daily. Among them are Zamzam Mosque in Al Barsha South 2, Al Ghani Mosque in Airport City, Al Hadi Mosque in Wadi Al Safa 5, Hind Saif Al Ghurair Mosque in Al Khawaneej 2 and Ali bin Abdullah Gargash Mosque in Umm Hurair 2. Others include Al Walidain Mosque in Muhaisnah 2, Dr Hussain bin Ghatti Mosque in Nad Al Sheba 1, Amina bint Hamidan Mosque in Wadi Al Amardi, Khalifa bin Sultan Al Habtoor and Sons Mosque in Nad Al Hamar, and Al Rahman Mosque in Umm Suqeim 2.