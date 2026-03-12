Nad Al Sheba 3 Roads upgraded by RTA to ease school traffic

Dubai RTA completes Nad Al Sheba 3 upgrade boosting road safety, here's what changed
Dubai: Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority has completed a significant road improvement initiative in the Nad Al Sheba 3 neighbourhood, bringing newly paved internal roads, enhanced lighting, and better traffic management infrastructure to the area. The project saw roughly two kilometres of roads resurfaced, with 50 new lighting units installed alongside directional signage, parking bays, road markings, and traffic-calming features designed to make movement through the district safer and more efficient.
A key focus of the works was the network of streets encircling Kings' School, specifically Streets 60, 62, 63, and 65. These thoroughfares received targeted upgrades to ease congestion during school drop-off and pick-up hours, with traffic-calming measures and clear directional signs now in place to guide drivers. Authorities anticipate that these interventions could cut delay times in the area by as much as 35 per cent.
The completed phase forms part of a broader development programme covering both Nad Al Sheba 3 and 4. That wider plan encompasses additional road paving, new traffic connections, dedicated cycling and pedestrian paths, and expanded parking provision for residents. The full programme is targeted for completion by early 2027.
The push for infrastructure upgrades reflects the area's rapid growth. Nad Al Sheba now houses more than 30,000 residents and continues to expand, supported by its advantageous position near two of Dubai's major arterial routes, Dubai–Al Ain Road and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road. This connectivity places the neighbourhood at an important crossroads within the emirate's wider transport network, making investment in its road infrastructure a priority for supporting both residential quality of life and broader urban mobility goals.