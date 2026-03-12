Nad Al Sheba 3 Roads upgraded by RTA to ease school traffic

The push for infrastructure upgrades reflects the area's rapid growth. Nad Al Sheba now houses more than 30,000 residents and continues to expand, supported by its advantageous position near two of Dubai's major arterial routes, Dubai–Al Ain Road and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road. This connectivity places the neighbourhood at an important crossroads within the emirate's wider transport network, making investment in its road infrastructure a priority for supporting both residential quality of life and broader urban mobility goals.