Dubai road congestion: RTA rolls out rapid traffic upgrades

Improvements cut travel times by up to 45% and boost road capacity across key corridors
Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has completed 67 rapid traffic improvement projects across the emirate in 2025, delivering significant gains in road efficiency, traffic flow and safety, as part of a broader strategy to support the city’s accelerating urban growth and mobility demands.
The improvements included 46 upgrades at critical locations on major arterial roads and within residential areas, 12 targeted interventions serving more than 30 schools, and nine enhancements across key development zones. Collectively, the measures have reduced travel times by up to 45 per cent in affected areas and increased vehicle capacity by as much as 33 per cent on several roads.
Building on this momentum, RTA is preparing to implement more than 45 additional traffic improvement measures in 2026. The upcoming works will focus on widening and upgrading major intersections, enhancing entry and exit points in residential and commercial districts, and delivering further rapid traffic solutions in school zones.
The initiatives underscore RTA’s commitment to supporting the leadership’s vision for sustainable infrastructure development, improving mobility efficiency, easing congestion, and strengthening connectivity between residential, educational and development areas. They also contribute directly to enhancing quality of life and community well-being across Dubai.
In 2025, RTA’s traffic solutions delivered measurable improvements across several high-density areas, including Al Warqa’a, Al Barsha South, Nad Al Hamar and Al Ras, as well as along major corridors such as Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Meydan Street, Emirates Road towards Sharjah, Umm Al Sheif Street, Al Wasl Street, Ras Al Khor Road, Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street and Al Manara Street.
Among the most notable upgrades was the widening of Sheikh Zayed Road towards Al Meydan Street, increasing lanes from two to three at the entrance to Al Khawaneej, and expanding Al Meydan Bridge from three to four lanes. Additional works included widening the exit from Sheikh Zayed Road to Al Meydan Street from one to two lanes and enhancing connecting links between surface roads and the bridge.
At the intersection of Al Wasl Street and Al Manara Street, targeted improvements led to a 50 per cent increase in vehicular capacity and a reduction in waiting times of more than 30 per cent.
As part of its focus on safer and more efficient school environments, RTA implemented 12 traffic improvement measures serving more than 30 schools across the emirate in 2025.
Key locations included the Al Warqa’a First School Complex, Mizhar First School Complex, Al Qusais School Complex, Al Mawakeb School in Al Garhoud, English College in Al Safa 1, Zayed Educational Complex in Mizhar 4, and the Al Barsha South School Complex, among others.
The enhancements featured dedicated parking areas, upgraded entry and exit points, and traffic calming measures, significantly reducing congestion and queuing during peak hours while improving road efficiency and safety in school zones.
