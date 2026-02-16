Dubai Police urge drivers to maintain minimum speed as new bridges aim to ease traffic
Dubai: Monday morning sees heavy traffic across Dubai’s main roads, with congestion reported on both highways and inner-city streets as commuters head into work, according to real-time data from Google Maps and Waze.
Dubai Police reminded drivers on social media to maintain minimum speeds in fast lanes, warning that slow driving can lead to confusion and accidents.
Reports from Google Maps and Waze showed heavy congestion across Dubai and Sharjah, with several major corridors experiencing slow movement.
Key hotspots included:
Sharjah Industrial Area 11, E11 – Al Ittihad Street from Sharjah to Saif Free Zone, E88 – Al Dhaid Road from Sharjah to Al Twar 3, E311 – Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road from Al Twar 3 to Dubai International Airport, D83 – Al Rebat Street from Mirdif to Nadd Al Hamar, Business Bay and surrounding areas, Al Quoz 1 around E44 – Al Khail Road, and D63 – Al Qudra Street from Mudon to The Sustainable City.
Authorities also reported several minor accidents contributing to delays at Port Saeed, Dubai, Al Yash, Sharjah, Industrial Areas 13 & 11, Sharjah, Aleyas, Dubai, Umm Al Sheif, Dubai, and Muhaisnah, Dubai.
Drivers were urged to remain alert, maintain appropriate speeds, and follow traffic advisories to ensure safe and smooth travel.
Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has inaugurated two major bridges on Al Qudra Road this week to ease congestion.
On Saturday, RTA opened the Northern Bridge at the intersection of Al Qudra Street with Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street. The 700-metre bridge provides a direct connection in both directions, helping reduce congestion along Al Qudra Street.
This bridge links with another opened last week at the intersection of Al Marabea Al Arabiya and Dubai Studio City, a 600-metre structure connecting Arabian Ranches with Dubai Studio City.
Both bridges feature four lanes in each direction and are part of the wider Al Qudra Road intersections development project, designed to increase road capacity, improve traffic flow, and ease congestion along the corridor stretching from Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road through Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street, Emirates Road, and continuing along Al Qudra Road.
Parkonic has advised spectators to plan ahead to avoid traffic and parking delays. For matchday convenience, use Zone 214C for parking at the Dubai Tennis Stadium. The tournament, running from 15–28 February, aims to help fans enjoy the event smoothly while avoiding congestion around the venue.
Stay in lanes matching your speed; avoid driving too slowly in fast lanes.
Monitor real-time traffic apps like Google Maps and Waze for route updates.
Allow extra time for accident-prone areas and congested intersections.
Follow RTA and Dubai Police advisories for smooth travel along Al Qudra, E11, E311, and other key roads.