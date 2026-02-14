GOLD/FOREX
RTA sets new registration standards: Dubai delivery bikes get extra year

RTA rolls out new inspections to keep delivery motorcycles running safely and efficiently

Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
Safety checks and registration extensions let delivery motorcycles operate for an extra year – here’s what you need to know
Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has introduced new inspection standards to extend the operational life of delivery motorcycles, allowing companies to renew bike registrations for an additional year.

The move aims to enhance safety, support the growing delivery sector, and promote sustainable operations.

New registration standards

The RTA’s technical inspection standards, developed in line with global guidelines, will be applied on an optional basis. Delivery companies can access the service through:

  • Designated RTA inspection centres

  • RTA’s website under the ‘Delivery Bikes Operational Life Extension’ service

The process ensures that motorcycles are safe and suitable for delivery operations before registration is renewed for a fifth year.

Supporting sector growth and rider safety

Khaled Mohammed Saleh, Director of Commercial Transport Activities at RTA, highlighted the rapid growth of Dubai’s delivery sector in recent years and said the new initiative aims to enhance service quality, improve safety for riders and other road users, reduce operating costs, and boost operational efficiency.

He noted that the programme also strengthens the governance of delivery activities, supports sustainable growth, and ensures clear technical standards to keep pace with the rising number of delivery companies and motorcycles in the emirate.

Additional initiatives for delivery sector support

The RTA, in partnership with private and public entities, has introduced a range of measures to enhance rider welfare and road safety:

  • Dedicated stations and rest areas with service facilities for delivery riders

  • Designated lanes exclusively for delivery motorcycles

  • Yellow number plates for delivery bikes to improve visibility and safety

  • Charging stations and initiatives to reduce rider fatigue

Quick and simple renewal process

Delivery companies can extend bike registration through a few straightforward steps:

  • Log in to the RTA website using a corporate account

  • Select the Delivery Bikes Operational Life Extension service

  • Identify motorcycles that have reached maximum operational age

  • Complete the technical inspection at designated centres

These measures are part of RTA’s broader strategy to support the emirate’s delivery sector while prioritising safety, efficiency, and sustainability.

Key highlights

  • RTA allows delivery bikes to renew registration for an extra year

  • Optional technical inspections ensure operational safety

  • Initiative aims to reduce costs and improve efficiency

  • Supports rising demand in Dubai’s delivery sector

  • Includes dedicated lanes, rest areas, yellow plates, and charging stations

