RTA rolls out new inspections to keep delivery motorcycles running safely and efficiently
Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has introduced new inspection standards to extend the operational life of delivery motorcycles, allowing companies to renew bike registrations for an additional year.
The move aims to enhance safety, support the growing delivery sector, and promote sustainable operations.
The RTA’s technical inspection standards, developed in line with global guidelines, will be applied on an optional basis. Delivery companies can access the service through:
Designated RTA inspection centres
RTA’s website under the ‘Delivery Bikes Operational Life Extension’ service
The process ensures that motorcycles are safe and suitable for delivery operations before registration is renewed for a fifth year.
Khaled Mohammed Saleh, Director of Commercial Transport Activities at RTA, highlighted the rapid growth of Dubai’s delivery sector in recent years and said the new initiative aims to enhance service quality, improve safety for riders and other road users, reduce operating costs, and boost operational efficiency.
He noted that the programme also strengthens the governance of delivery activities, supports sustainable growth, and ensures clear technical standards to keep pace with the rising number of delivery companies and motorcycles in the emirate.
The RTA, in partnership with private and public entities, has introduced a range of measures to enhance rider welfare and road safety:
Dedicated stations and rest areas with service facilities for delivery riders
Designated lanes exclusively for delivery motorcycles
Yellow number plates for delivery bikes to improve visibility and safety
Charging stations and initiatives to reduce rider fatigue
Delivery companies can extend bike registration through a few straightforward steps:
Log in to the RTA website using a corporate account
Select the Delivery Bikes Operational Life Extension service
Identify motorcycles that have reached maximum operational age
Complete the technical inspection at designated centres
These measures are part of RTA’s broader strategy to support the emirate’s delivery sector while prioritising safety, efficiency, and sustainability.
RTA allows delivery bikes to renew registration for an extra year
Optional technical inspections ensure operational safety
Initiative aims to reduce costs and improve efficiency
Supports rising demand in Dubai’s delivery sector
Includes dedicated lanes, rest areas, yellow plates, and charging stations