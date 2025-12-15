Dubai delivery bikes to get front number plates

The move does not apply to non-commercial (individual) motorcycles
Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has approved the introduction of front number plates for motorcycles and e-bikes used in corporate delivery services, which previously carried only a rear plate.
The requirement will take effect at the end of December and will be implemented gradually upon licence renewal, the authority said on Monday.
The introduction of front plates for delivery motorcycles forms part of a package of joint solutions and initiatives between RTA and Dubai Police General HQ.
Ahmed Mahboob, CEO of Licensing Agency at RTA, stated: “The decision to issue an additional front plate applies to motorcycles operating in the delivery sector. RTA has designated two plates—front and rear—for delivery motorcycles, featuring a gold background with black lettering and carrying the code 9to distinguish this category.”
“RTA will issue the plates under a new unified number that differs from the previous plate number and will introduce them progressively upon the licensing or renewal of each motorcycle, in line with its renewal schedule or in cases of damage or loss,” he added.
The move does not apply to non-commercial (individual) motorcycles, and is limited to motorcycles used for parcel, message and document delivery; order management and delivery services; the management of transport and delivery requests through digital platforms and smart applications; as well as the rental of motorcycles and e-bikes when operated for any of the aforementioned activities.
In coordination with Dubai Police General HQ, RTA had previously announced a decision regulating the movement of delivery motorcycles on Dubai’s high-speed lanes. Under this decision, delivery riders are prohibited from using the two left-most fast lanes on roads with five lanes or more, and from using the left-most fast lane on roads with three or four lanes. On roads with two lanes or fewer, delivery riders may use all lanes without restriction.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox