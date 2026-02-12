RAK unveils new distinguished number plate system with tighter rules

Police promise transparent procedures and easy public access to premium plates
Ras Al Khaimah: The General Headquarters of Ras Al Khaimah Police, in coordination with the Public Resources Authority, is finalising administrative regulations and a detailed implementation framework for a new distinguished number plate system set to be introduced soon.
Authorities said the new system will be rolled out through clear and organised procedures designed to make the service easily accessible while enhancing operational efficiency.
The launch of the redesigned distinguished plates forms part of a broader development drive aimed at improving the quality of services offered to the public. Specialised teams from both entities are working to establish a comprehensive regulatory framework outlining the procedures for application, sale and collection, in line with approved government best practices in the emirate.
Police confirmed that the system will operate under clearly defined rules and standards to ensure transparency and regulate the selection of numbers and letters according to approved criteria.
Details of authorised sales centres and locations will be announced shortly, along with full information on application procedures through official communication channels. Residents interested in obtaining the new plates have been advised to follow official media platforms for updates once the system is formally approved.
Authorities said the initiative reflects ongoing efforts to enhance quality of life in the emirate by delivering flexible and innovative services that meet community expectations and support Ras Al Khaimah’s sustainable development goals.