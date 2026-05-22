He said the campaign, which began on the 18th of the current month and will continue for a full month, includes evening field visits by specialised teams to the beaches of Shaam, Al Rams, Al Mairid and Ras Al Khaimah.

Lieutenant Colonel Rashid Balhoun, Head of the Community Police Section at the Community Protection and Prevention Department, said the initiative forms part of the ongoing efforts of the General Command of Ras Al Khaimah Police to ensure the safety of beachgoers during the busy summer period, when beaches become a major destination for families and young people.

The campaign also stresses the need for beachgoers to follow the instructions of lifeguards deployed along the emirate’s major beaches, in addition to adhering to other precautionary measures aimed at ensuring a safe environment for all visitors.

Among the key guidelines being highlighted are the importance of parents closely monitoring their children and preventing them from venturing into deep waters that could pose serious risks to their lives and safety.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.