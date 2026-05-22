Month-long campaign urges families to follow safety rules and avoid drowning risks
Ras Al Khaimah: As beaches across the emirate begin attracting larger crowds during the summer season, Ras Al Khaimah Police has launched a month-long awareness campaign aimed at promoting beach safety and preventing drowning incidents.
The campaign is being organised by the Media and Public Relations Department in cooperation with the Community Protection and Prevention Department and comprehensive police stations across their respective jurisdictions.
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Lieutenant Colonel Rashid Balhoun, Head of the Community Police Section at the Community Protection and Prevention Department, said the initiative forms part of the ongoing efforts of the General Command of Ras Al Khaimah Police to ensure the safety of beachgoers during the busy summer period, when beaches become a major destination for families and young people.
He said the campaign, which began on the 18th of the current month and will continue for a full month, includes evening field visits by specialised teams to the beaches of Shaam, Al Rams, Al Mairid and Ras Al Khaimah.
During the visits, police teams will provide beach visitors with a range of safety tips and awareness messages designed to enhance public safety and reduce risks.
Among the key guidelines being highlighted are the importance of parents closely monitoring their children and preventing them from venturing into deep waters that could pose serious risks to their lives and safety.
The campaign also stresses the need for beachgoers to follow the instructions of lifeguards deployed along the emirate’s major beaches, in addition to adhering to other precautionary measures aimed at ensuring a safe environment for all visitors.
Lt Col Balhoun underscored the importance of public cooperation with police efforts to prevent drowning accidents, noting that such incidents often claim innocent lives and leave families devastated by grief and loss.