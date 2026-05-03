The initiative, led by the Security Media Department at the General Command of Sharjah Police, is being rolled out in partnership with the Ministry of Education, the Sharjah Private Education Authority, the Child Safety Department, the Sharjah Social Services Council Media Office, and Sharjah Children -an affiliate of the Rubu’ Qarn Foundation for Creating Leaders and Innovators.

At its core, the campaign underscores the family as the first and most influential environment where values are formed and personalities take shape — long before they are reinforced in schools and reflected across society.

Alongside its online presence, the campaign will include on-ground activities and educational lectures for parents and their children, delivered in collaboration with partner entities. These efforts aim to ensure the campaign reaches diverse segments of the community and maximises its impact.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.