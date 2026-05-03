Month-long campaign targets parents, children to build values, safe tech use
Sharjah : Marking the UAE’s year of the family, Sharjah Police have launched a month-long community awareness campaign titled “Awareness Begins at Home,” placing families at the centre of efforts to build responsible, value-driven generations.
The initiative, led by the Security Media Department at the General Command of Sharjah Police, is being rolled out in partnership with the Ministry of Education, the Sharjah Private Education Authority, the Child Safety Department, the Sharjah Social Services Council Media Office, and Sharjah Children -an affiliate of the Rubu’ Qarn Foundation for Creating Leaders and Innovators.
At its core, the campaign underscores the family as the first and most influential environment where values are formed and personalities take shape — long before they are reinforced in schools and reflected across society.
Authorities say the campaign is designed to promote positive behaviour among children while equipping parents with modern parenting tools rooted in conscious role-modelling, constructive dialogue and consistent follow-up.
Brigadier Faisal bin Nassar, Director General of the General Department of Community Protection and Prevention, said the campaign delivers direct awareness messages to both parents and children.
“Values are not built through theory alone,” he said. “They are formed through everyday practices at home — through discipline, respectful behaviour, responsibility, adherence to public etiquette and safeguarding property.”
He added that the campaign also promotes the importance of choosing good company and encourages the safe and responsible use of modern technology -areas increasingly seen as critical in shaping youth behaviour.
The initiative will be driven through Sharjah Police’s digital platforms, featuring short awareness messages, visual designs, video content and tailored material for families and children.
Alongside its online presence, the campaign will include on-ground activities and educational lectures for parents and their children, delivered in collaboration with partner entities. These efforts aim to ensure the campaign reaches diverse segments of the community and maximises its impact.
Brigadier bin Nassar urged parents to actively engage with the campaign and make full use of its guidance, stressing the importance of open, responsible dialogue within households.
“Instilling values within the family is not just a parenting duty,” he said. “It is a long-term national investment in the security, stability and quality of life of our society.”