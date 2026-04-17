From reclaiming your mornings, to 'micro-resets', here's how parents can reset
Back-to-school in the UAE is always a little bittersweet. It means, a change of routines, met with a little resistance. Yet, this time, it's a different shift, as family counselors explain. The break was a sudden one, met by a month of regional tensions, and news alerts. Even if children didn't quite grasp what was happening, they absorbed the tension from their parents.
And now, schools are ready to open. Children are now stepping back into classrooms that feel both familiar and slightly unfamiliar at the same time. It has been a stretch of disrupted learning for some, and a period where home and school boundaries blurred for many families.
The return, then, is more than a timetable change. It marks a reset in rhythm, for both children and parents who have been managing learning at home while holding steady through uncertainty.
There is also the emotional side that sits alongside the logistics. Children are adjusting to separation again after weeks of close family time, while parents are carrying their own concerns about academic catch-up and the wider sense of instability the past months have brought.
As schools reopen, the focus includes helping families rebuild structure in a way that feels steady and realistic, giving both children and parents space to find their footing again without rushing the process. Owing to our previous conversations with Dr. Neeta Bhushan and Olga Aksenova from Flowwow, here's what you can do.
You can read here on what parents have to say, too.
School mornings often feel rushed, but they don’t have to start that way. Waking up just 15 minutes earlier than the children can create a small pocket of calm before the day begins. Use it for a coffee, a few lines in a journal, or simply a moment of stillness before the house wakes up. That short pause can set the tone for the rest of the day.
Batch-prepping school snacks is already part of the routine, but it helps to extend that same ease to yourself too. Keeping the fridge stocked with simple, ready-to-grab options like boiled eggs, hummus pots or chopped fruit can take the pressure off busy mornings and long afternoons.
The school run doesn’t have to feel like another task on the list. It can be a small pocket of time that’s actually yours. A podcast you’ve been meaning to start, a playlist that fits your mood, or even just quiet in between stops can turn the journey into a reset rather than an errand.
After your children go to bed, set a 'tech-off' time for yourself (yes, the endless scroll counts), dim the lights, and aim for consistent bedtimes. Trust us, your 6 a.m. self will be grateful.
Back-to-school shopping usually centres on new supplies for the children. It can also be a good moment to reset a few spaces at home. A quick clear-out of your work desk, kitchen counter, or even your skincare shelf can make things feel a little lighter. Fresh spaces often bring a sense of fresh energy too.
A yoga class, a brisk walk after drop-off, or even a quick dance session at home can all fit the bill. Treat it as part of the routine, not something that happens only if there’s time. It helps keep your energy steady through the school-day rhythm.
Perhaps five minutes of deep breathing, journaling, or sipping tea in silence. Even small steps, like a 10-minute solo walk, or tending to indoor plants — can act as a reset button for your nervous system.
Back-to-school season doesn’t have to mean burnout. Even, five minutes of intentional downtime can help your mind, and when parents reset, the whole household benefits. So this year, don’t just send your children back to routine. Send yourself too.