Working from home, learning from home: How UAE families are coping

Working parents share how they mange online schooling while staying productive at work
Dubai: For many working parents in the UAE, the shift to distance learning has turned everyday life into a careful balancing act.
In addition to unstable weather conditions, parents share how they manage their professional responsibilities while ensuring that their children stay engaged in online classes.
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Loreen Maravilla, head of people and culture at a Dubai restaurant and a mother of a Grade 2 student, has noted that coordination and teamwork have become key to balance.
“I have learned that routines are essential. We start each morning by reviewing her schedule together, preparing her materials, and setting clear expectations for the day. This helps her feel grounded and gives me peace of mind while I focus on my job,” Maravilla told Gulf News.
With the help of her family, Maravilla has been guaranteed that her child attends classes on time while she remains involved by checking in throughout the day and reviewing school works after office hours.
Due to the inclement weather, Maravilla has adjusted their setup by creating a “quiet, cozy learning corner” in their home while she reorganises her own work tasks in order to be more accessible in case her daughter needs help.
“It is not always easy, but with planning, family support, and a lot of heart, I have found a balance that allows me to care for my child’s education without compromising the quality of my work.”
For his part, Samir Bhandari, an office administrator and a father of a Grade 2 pupil, careful planning and time management are essential to balance both roles.
“I follow a clear daily schedule that outlines both my work commitments and my child’s learning time. By organising the day into focused blocks, I’m able to dedicate my attention to high-priority tasks while encouraging my child to work independently during his study periods,” explained Bhandari.
Moreover, he has emphasised the importance of a dedicated study space to minimise distractions and maintain focus. Regular check-ins also allow him to monitor progress without interrupting his workflow.
“When facing unexpected changes to weather and work setups, I prioritise preparedness and flexibility. I ensure that all devices are charged and necessary materials are easily accessible.”
Sunshine Madrelejos, a human resources assistant manager in a hotel and a mother of two students, one in Grade 7 and the other in Kindergarten 2, has described the experience as challenging but meaningful.
“I’ve learned that you don’t have to do everything perfectly, you just have to make it work together as a family. In many ways, this experience has brought us closer and made us stronger as a family,” said Madrelejos.
She has credited her husband’s support and shared household responsibilities for helping her stay productive.
“I feel very grateful to work for a company that supports parents and gives us the flexibility to work remotely when needed. On days when I stay home, I start early to get everything in place. I make sure the kids’ laptops are ready for their classes, and I set up my own work space so we can all begin the day smoothly.”
Additionally, Madrelejos has highlighted that it is a process of “trial and error” but staying organised and positive keeps it manageable.
As unstable weather continue to be felt across parts of the UAE and distance learning in place, these experiences reflect a broader reality for families across the Emirates.
The takeaway is that balance in these responsibilities is not in preparation alone, but in adaptability, teamwork, and a positive mindset.
Whether it’s through structured routines, shared responsibilities, or simply staying present for their children, UAE parents are finding ways to make it work, at home.