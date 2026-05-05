Keeping children safe: UAE families adjust to distance learning with confidence

Parents welcome safety-first approach while schools ensure seamless continuity
Dubai: As UAE schools shift to distance learning once more in response to safety concerns, families across the country are adjusting with a sense of confidence and preparedness.
While the sudden change requires quick coordination at home, parents say the move reinforces a strong commitment to student safety and wellbeing.
For many parents, the priority is keeping children safe and emotionally secure.
Sumit Augustine, a PR professional whose son is in Grade 4, has noted that the decision to keep children at home offers peace of mind.
"At a time like this, I certainly feel more comfortable that I have my son at home safe. I also feel that for children to go through this whole alert system again when they are in school would be a lot for such young minds to handle. I think children would find it easier to be calm in the comforts of their homes rather than be in school," said Augustine.
She has added that being present makes a difference. "I am working from home today just so he does not feel anxious about the situation. If he sees me at home, then he would be more at ease to focus on his lessons."
Amrit Sharma, who works in the insurance sector and has a child in Grade 6, has described the situation as a mix of preparedness and ongoing challenges.
"Compared to earlier phases, we are now better prepared, but the challenge of maintaining consistency and engagement remains," stated Sharma.
Moreover, he has bared that small acts like setting up a dedicated learning space at home can make a big difference.
"We try to adjust work hours where possible, plan tasks around children’s schedules, and encourage independent learning habits."
For Ami Rasheed, a life coach and author with children in Grades 10 and 5, the experience has given both trust in authorities and the realities of sudden change.
"We really appreciate how quickly the UAE authorities acted at the right time. It gives us confidence as parents that student safety and wellbeing are always the top priority here," shared Rasheed.
She has recalled how the shift unfolded overnight. "We received a communication from the school saying everything would continue as normal since there was no official directive yet and that their internal safety protocols were in place. We went to bed thinking it’s a regular school day. Later, there was another email about distance learning from May 5 to 8."
The transition has required swift adjustments. "It was a quick switch, getting the kids settled back at home, arranging devices, and making sure they were ready for online classes. It was a bit hectic in that moment, but we managed to adapt quickly."
Rasheed has stressed the importance of creating a structured routine and instilling discipline at home.
"Everything doesn't run perfectly. It needed patience and a bit of adjustments here and there."
Educators have highlighted that the shift to distance learning has been smooth, supported by experience and well-established systems.
Deepika Thapar Singh, CEO and principal of Credence High School, has mentioned that familiarity with digital platforms has made the transition effortless.
"Both our educators and learners are thoroughly familiar with online platforms, routines, and expectations, making the switch virtually effortless," said Singh.
Additionally, she has pointed out that they use "secure platforms with robust data privacy protocols" while actively monitoring student engagement and wellbeing.
"We maintain open, real-time communication with parents through dedicated channels, ensuring they feel informed, supported, and connected to their child’s learning journey every step of the way."
At Ambassador International Academy, principal James Lynch has emphasised that safeguarding extends beyond the physical campus.
"We implement a robust framework that combines secure learning platforms, monitored communication channels, and age-appropriate digital access controls to ensure students can learn safely and confidently online," Lynch told Gulf News.
He added that wellbeing remains central. "Our teachers and leadership teams actively monitor engagement and wellbeing, while our counselling and wellbeing services remain fully accessible to students and parents."
"However, nothing comes close to face to face learning on campus and we can’t wait to welcome our students back in school."
With increased screen time, experts have underscored that digital safety is essential.
Prem Velumani, strategic alliances associate director MEA at Zoho Corp, has advised parents to choose privacy-focused tools.
"Parents can maintain a safe digital space for children during distance learning by choosing privacy-focused tools that offer dedicated child profiles with built-in content filtering, restricted website access, and screen-time controls," explained Velumani.
He has warned against online risks of unknown sources such as pop-up advertisements or clickbait sites. To avoid these, Velumani has recommended to ensure continuous and periodic automatic updates and basic security settings to keep devices protected.
"It is a conscious decision to build a secure environment that involves staying engaged by regularly reviewing what children access and guiding them toward safe, educational platforms."
While distance learning cannot fully replace classroom interaction, the current shift has showcased how prepared UAE families and schools have become.
With safety at the forefront, structured routines at home, strong school systems, and increased awareness of digital security, distance learning is helping ensure that education continues smoothly, even in uncertain times.