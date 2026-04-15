Getting the best out of distance learning

The ideal situation, of course, is for children to remain under the supervision of an adult during lessons to ensure focus and participation. If that is not always possible, it is helpful to share clear expectations with children so they understand how to conduct themselves responsibly during online sessions. For younger children, particularly in Kindergarten and Primary, parental support becomes even more important. Going over the learning resources shared by the school at a convenient pace during the week can help reinforce concepts and ensure that the child does not suffer learning loss.