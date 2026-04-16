Moreover, she emphasises that it is normal for there to be resistance on returning to school. You might need to expect the afterschool meltdowns at first. So, don’t expect a smooth transition at first. Plan the goodbyes and talk them through it, she says. “Tell them, ‘I’m going to drop you here’ and avoid the emotional drop-offs,” she says. Hurley also adds what parents shouldn’t do: Avoid putting pressure unintentionally, by saying, ‘You’ve been here before, so why are you worried?’ Bring back a sense of safety, and tell them little reassuring words such as, ‘Your teacher is going to take care of you’.