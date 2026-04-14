Startups should cut non-core burn, not muscle
When cash flow tightens, instinct often swings between panic and paralysis. But according to founders and operators on the frontlines, the difference between startups that stall and those that stabilise is what they choose to protect.
Here’s a sharp, founder-led breakdown of how to rethink costs without breaking the business, explained by Faizan Mandavia, Founder and Group CEO, FAM Group and Ayshwarya Chari Co-founder, 1115inc, from Dubai.
The first mistake startups make is cutting blindly across the board. According to Mandavia, discipline matters more than depth of cuts.
Startups should cut non-core burn, not muscle.
Businesses might need to tighten things briefly and understand exactly where their money is going, but that’s not what moves the business forward. Revenue does. So the real focus has to be on what the business can sell right now. That might mean refining your current offering, improving conversion, or even adjusting to what the market actually needs today...
In practice, this means separating what keeps the business alive from what simply feels like it’s keeping the business busy. Non-core burn is usually everything that supports visibility, comfort, or expansion, but doesn’t directly move revenue or improve delivery today.
One of the clearest examples is marketing spend that isn’t tied to measurable outcomes. Brand campaigns or experimental ads can be valuable in good times, but in a cash-tight environment, spend without clear ROI (Return on Investment). becomes difficult to justify. If you cannot trace a line from the spend to either customers, conversions, or retention, it stops being an investment and starts becoming a cost buffer that drains runway.
The same logic applies to tools and subscriptions. Most startups accumulate software the way households accumulate unused appliances , over time, layers of 'just in case' tools build up. Mandavia points out that many teams use only a fraction of what they pay for, meaning a significant portion of recurring costs is tied up in underutilised systems. In lean periods, this becomes about consolidating them so teams work smarter, not heavier.
Then there’s premature scaling, often the most emotionally driven expense category. Hiring ahead of need, upgrading office space too early, or expanding infrastructure for growth that hasn’t yet materialised can all create a fixed cost structure that the business is not ready to support. These decisions are usually made in anticipation of success, but in tighter conditions, they can lock startups into financial pressure before revenue catches up.
The underlying principle: If a cost does not directly support revenue generation or delivery capability, it should be questioned. Survival comes from cutting smarter. The goal is not to shrink the business into fragility, but to strip away what doesn’t compound, so the core engine can keep running without friction.
Many founders don’t fail because they spend too much, but because they react too late.
As Mandavia puts it: “They cut too late or too emotionally."
What often happens is a slow build-up of hesitation. Founders see early warning signs, slowing revenue, rising burn, weaker pipeline, but choose to hold off on making changes, hoping things will recover on their own. The logic is understandable: if revenue picks up next month, the problem solves itself without painful decisions today. But in reality, this delay allows inefficiencies to compound.
By the time action is finally taken, it is usually in response to pressure rather than planning. That’s when panic sets in, and cost-cutting becomes broad and aggressive instead of targeted. Instead of trimming specific inefficiencies, founders end up reducing spend across multiple areas at once, often including parts of the business that were still working well.
The result is rarely just cost savings. It disrupts teams, slows execution, and weakens momentum at exactly the point when stability is needed most. Projects stall, morale dips, and the business loses rhythm.
This is why Mandavia emphasises a more controlled approach. Smart founders don’t wait for pressure to force their hand. They act earlier, when there is still clarity, and make selective adjustments instead of sweeping cuts. The goal is to protect the working parts of the business while fixing the weak ones.
In other words, delayed decisions cost options.
Some costs are survival infrastructure.
Mandavia stresses three untouchable areas: revenue engine (sales capability, client relationships), delivery quality (what keeps clients paying and referring), and financial visibility (reporting, controls, decision clarity). “Cutting these saves money short-term but kills the business quietly.” These are the foundations that keep a startup stable even in difficult conditions.
When founders reduce effort or investment here, they may see immediate savings, but they also weaken the systems that generate consistent income and trust. This is where many startups unknowingly self-sabotage, by weakening the very systems that generate survival. Protecting these areas ensures the business retains its ability to earn, deliver, and make informed decisions.
Cost-cutting doesn’t have to mean headcount reduction. Mandavia highlights flexibility over elimination:
Shift compensation toward performance-linked pay
Build multi-hat roles instead of rigid silos
Pause hiring and redeploy internal capacity
Outsource or fractionalise non-core roles
As he says, the goal is flexibility, not just reduction.
First: stabilise cash flow, which means cut waste, extend runway. Then: push aggressively on revenue generation
The discussion is often framed as a choice between cutting costs or focusing on growth, but the reality is more about timing than trade-offs. Faizan Mandavia explains it simply: “Both, but sequence matters.”
The idea is to first stabilise cash flow by cutting waste and extending runway, ensuring the business has breathing room to operate. Only after that foundation is steady should the focus shift to pushing aggressively on revenue generation.
Trying to grow while cash is leaking creates instability, while cutting without a clear growth plan leaves the business directionless. In this approach, balance is important, but control over the situation comes first,
Some of the biggest savings don’t come from dramatic cuts, but from removing invisible friction. Mandavia explains that real efficiency often sits inside everyday processes that no one questions.
“The most effective move I’ve seen: Cutting 'busy work' disguised as operations."
Example: A company had multiple people managing reports, follow-ups, and internal coordination, none of which directly impacted revenue.”
Once these layers were simplified, the impact was immediate. By simplifying workflows and removing unnecessary layers: headcount pressure reduced, decision-making became faster, costs dropped without hurting output.”
The key insight is that efficiency gains don’t always come from reducing teams, but from removing duplicated effort and unnecessary steps that slow the business down.
The biggest savings are rarely obvious. They sit in inefficiencies everyone has accepted as normal.
While Mandavia focuses on prioritisation, Ayshwarya Chari pushes for a more diagnostic first step: look inward before cutting anything.
“I always advise that the first step is to look inward and do a ruthless evaluation of where every dirham is being spent and what it is actually delivering. That exercise alone usually makes it very clear what is essential and what is not," she says.
So, when people do these kinds of audits with businesses, many are surprised by what they uncover. Areas of spend that felt necessary but weren’t actually driving value.
Her key point: Most cost leaks are habitual.
Chari warns against reactive trimming:
“The biggest mistake founders make is cutting reactively and often emotionally. In tough markets, there’s no room for gut feel. Decisions have to be data-driven. I also see many businesses jump straight to cost-cutting without first looking at efficiency. Automation is often overlooked, even though it can significantly reduce operational costs without impacting output."
The right sequence is to first understand where time and money are being spent, then implement efficiencies where possible, and only then make cost-cutting decisions.
Some costs look 'optional', until they become expensive to rebuild.
She flags three areas to protect:
• Revenue-generating functions example sales, high-performing marketing channels
• Customer experience, especially retention and service quality
• Core team members who are critical to execution
Very importantly, startups should not cut back on compliance, whether that’s regulatory, financial, or operational. This isn’t an area where you can afford shortcuts.
“Cutting in these areas might give short-term relief, but it usually creates bigger problems in the next 3-6 months so tread lightly.”
Chari emphasises role-based analysis over blanket reductions:
“At the risk of sounding like a broken record, the starting point is data - understanding what each role is contributing in terms of revenue generation, revenue support, and core operations.
From there, businesses can look at options like pausing hiring, restructuring roles, or shifting certain functions to more flexible or fractional models.”
Her approach reframes payroll not as a cost block, but as a productivity map.
Both experts converge on one truth: Cutting costs buys time, not growth.
Chari puts it bluntly: Cost cutting at best is a stabiliser, not a strategy.
Businesses might need to tighten things briefly and understand exactly where their money is going, but that’s not what moves the business forward.
Revenue does.