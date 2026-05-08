Banglamark Group powers Bangladesh growth with global partnerships and UAE investment

From the start, international partnerships have been a pillar of Banglamark’s strategy. The group holds a 20% share in a Danish joint venture in Bangladesh and has worked with Japanese partners for nearly 15 years. For Steven, these collaborations provide a blueprint for further expansion based on sustainable growth and client satisfaction. “To do that continuously, we need a partner, and the UAE and the Middle East are some of our preferred investors,” he says. “UAE companies can come and invest in us, as they would benefit from our business operations, experienced team and secure investments. Our goal is to ensure these investments are profitable while we grow together.”