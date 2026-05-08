Banglamark Group powers Bangladesh growth with global partnerships and UAE investment

Targeting strategic growth opportunities through innovation and global collaboration
Banglamark Group is a diversified Bangladeshi industrial solutions provider operating across sectors including energy, infrastructure, agriculture and machinery. The company was founded in 2010 with a clear purpose: to address gaps in energy supply and customer needs. Its evolution has been shaped by targeted responses to market demands, a focus on service delivery and the cultivation of international partnerships – an ethos that continues to drive its growth.
“We began with the energy sector, with LPG, because we wanted to find a solution for the people and for cooking gas,” says Founder and Managing Director Rob Steven. Banglamark partnered with firms from Denmark and Korea to establish LPG terminals and prove market viability for the fuel, leading to increased take-up and sustainable development of the industry in Bangladesh.
The UAE and the Middle East are some of our preferred investors.” -Rob Steven, Founder and Managing Director of Banglamark
Building on that foundation, Banglamark broadened its operations into infrastructure, port and marine equipment and heavy machinery. Driven by the same principles of meeting national needs, the company also entered the agriculture sector, benefiting rural communities through the introduction of modern machinery and technologies such as nano fertiliser. A key development saw the business expanding from a B2B platform into B2C and retail, dealing directly with customers at the field level. “That distinctive approach is how we have grown over the last 15 years,” says Steven. “We ensure our customers are satisfied by providing the right product and service.”
From the start, international partnerships have been a pillar of Banglamark’s strategy. The group holds a 20% share in a Danish joint venture in Bangladesh and has worked with Japanese partners for nearly 15 years. For Steven, these collaborations provide a blueprint for further expansion based on sustainable growth and client satisfaction. “To do that continuously, we need a partner, and the UAE and the Middle East are some of our preferred investors,” he says. “UAE companies can come and invest in us, as they would benefit from our business operations, experienced team and secure investments. Our goal is to ensure these investments are profitable while we grow together.”
That commitment to consistent growth has drawn regional and global recognition. In 2024, Banglamark was named in the Forbes India Select 200 and recognised as an Outstanding Regional Dealer by LIUGONG Machinery – testament, according to Steven, to the strength of the group’s workforce. “Whatever sector we enter, we usually see success because we have a formidable team on the back end who can build the business.”
With plans to establish a new automotive filter factory targeting the Gulf market, and ongoing efforts to support the national renewable energy transition, Banglamark continues to target both national priorities and global opportunity. For UAE investors, that focus on growth presents a proven route into priority sectors in a dynamic economy. “UAE investors have the money and capability, and we welcome them to invest here, especially in agriculture, renewable energy and sustainable projects,” says Steven.