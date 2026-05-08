Labaid Cancer Hospital: Raising the bar in Bangladeshi healthcare

Hospital is among region’s leading oncology centres, over 300,000 patients treated to date
Bangladesh has faced a rising cancer burden over the past decade, with many patients travelling abroad for treatment. Labaid Cancer Hospital and Super Specialty Centre was established in 2021 to address that gap, bringing international standards to local care. “From the start, I focused on three fundamentals: patient-centric care, ethical practice and state-of-the-art technology,” says Managing Director Sakif Shamim. “We follow these strictly.”
With over 300,000 patients treated to date, Labaid Cancer Hospital is among the region’s leading oncology centres. The only hospital in Bangladesh accredited by Joint Commission International (JCI), it offers comprehensive oncology services, including linear accelerator therapy, PET-CT imaging, radiotherapy, chemotherapy, immunotherapy, hormone therapy, tomosynthesis, robotic surgery, genomic therapy and BMT, alongside six advanced hybrid modular operating theatres capable of handling complex cases.
“Achieving JCI accreditation was the toughest and most rewarding journey of the last four and a half years,” says Shamim. “JCI is not only an accreditation; it is a commitment to patients and a global recognition of standards.” The hospital also collaborates with the Singapore government, Singapore General Hospital and American partner institutions to uphold international standards.
Achieving JCI accreditation was the toughest and most rewarding journey.
Labaid Cancer Hospital is part of the Labaid group, a company with a 40-year legacy in healthcare. The group operates four hospitals, with five more in development, as well as 45 ambulatory care and diagnostic centres and a pharmaceutical network linked to over 10,000 pharmacies and providers. Employing more than 18,000 professionals, the group’s operations include diagnostics, cardiac care and pharmaceuticals as part of its 360-degree healthcare ecosystem.
With demand rising, expansion is key to the group’s strategy. Over the next five years, Labaid plans to add more than 2,500 beds and develop 30 satellite cancer centres nationwide, each expected to require $2 million to $4 million in investment, with Labaid Cancer Hospital serving as the central hub. The aim is to decentralise treatment, improving access and affordability.
Labaid is also developing a 750-bed super-specialty hospital conceived as a quaternary-level facility modelled on institutions such as the Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi. Designed to serve both domestic patients and those from neighbouring markets, including Myanmar and Nepal, the hospital aims to recruit clinicians from India, Singapore and the United States.
Innovation is also shaping the company’s next phase. Through Labaid Artificial Intelligence, the group has developed a large language model designed as a second-opinion tool for clinicians. Doctors can upload radiology and diagnostic reports to receive AI-supported insights. The platform also includes LUNA, a general AI assistant with eight character modes, intended to support operational and patient-facing functions. “We are entering the Fourth Industrial Revolution, driven by artificial intelligence,” says Shamim.
As Bangladesh’s healthcare demand expands and outbound treatment remains significant, Labaid Cancer Hospital represents a new paradigm for domestic care – combining oncology expertise, technology investment and regional ambition with the scale and resources of an established healthcare brand.