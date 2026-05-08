Labaid Cancer Hospital: Raising the bar in Bangladeshi healthcare

Labaid Cancer Hospital is part of the Labaid group, a company with a 40-year legacy in healthcare. The group operates four hospitals, with five more in development, as well as 45 ambulatory care and diagnostic centres and a pharmaceutical network linked to over 10,000 pharmacies and providers. Employing more than 18,000 professionals, the group’s operations include diagnostics, cardiac care and pharmaceuticals as part of its 360-degree healthcare ecosystem.