Standing strong: How Burjeel Holdings turned a challenging period into a model of national alignment, care continuity, and community confidence

The Group remained actively engaged in business expansion already set in motion. It continued opening and advancing facilities, including Burjeel Medical Center in Dubai Silicon Oasis and Tajmeel flagship Clinic in Jumeirah. At the same time, Burjeel Medical City advanced specialised care through the launch of its Neuro-Oncology Center, while Burjeel Hospital Abu Dhabi introduced the Korean Pavilion. These additions strengthened access to care in growing communities and demonstrated that healthcare expansion would continue in line with long-term plans. The Group also advanced its digital transformation agenda, including the rollout of the Oracle Health Electronic Medical Record (EMR) platform across its facilities in the Al Ain region.