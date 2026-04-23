Standing strong: How Burjeel Holdings turned a challenging period into a model of national alignment, care continuity, and community confidence

Burjeel focuses on continuity, frontline support, and contribution to the wider ecosystem
In periods that test public confidence, institutions are often perceived by how they respond. In the UAE, where stability, service, and national alignment are central to the public ethos, the country’s leadership has consistently reinforced a message of resilience and forward momentum. President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed that the UAE will emerge stronger and more resilient.
Burjeel Holdings’ response stems from this broader national context. As an Abu Dhabi-born healthcare group, Burjeel aligned its actions closely with this vision, focusing on continuity, frontline support, and contribution to the wider ecosystem.
From the earliest phase of the recent situation, the Group remained focused on supporting the healthcare system, staying close to frontline teams, maintaining consistent care, and continuing strategic growth without losing sight of employee well-being or community morale.
Taken together, Burjeel’s actions during this period reflect a wider story about how a private healthcare institution can stand with the country, and set a practical model for navigating sensitive times.
More than scale, Burjeel’s role during this period was shaped by identity. As a homegrown Abu Dhabi brand, the Group’s response conveyed responsibility that went beyond routine business conduct.
From day one, Burjeel actively worked with relevant entities, contributing meaningfully to the healthcare system and supporting community care across its network. The tone of its communications remained measured and firmly aligned with the Nation, reinforcing reassurance, preparedness, and duty.
At the center of the Group’s approach was Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Burjeel Holdings, whose continued presence on the ground has been the key driving factor. He was in hospitals, working closely with frontline teams, and leaders across the organisation to support the morale of the employees and ensure continuous patient care.
Throughout this period, Dr. Shamsheer consistently reinforced a clear message during his on-ground interactions with employees, emphasising the importance of staying anchored in the UAE’s values, leading with calm and compassion, and ensuring that communities continue to feel supported, and cared for.
Within the Group, that message was understood as an operating principle. Staff across facilities describe how the leadership’s presence provided a clear sense that the organisation was expected to continue serving in a way that reflected the country’s larger spirit of steadiness and confidence.
Burjeel moved ahead with key strategic plans and preparedness, signaling confidence both in its own roadmap and in the strength of the UAE environment.
The Group remained actively engaged in business expansion already set in motion. It continued opening and advancing facilities, including Burjeel Medical Center in Dubai Silicon Oasis and Tajmeel flagship Clinic in Jumeirah. At the same time, Burjeel Medical City advanced specialised care through the launch of its Neuro-Oncology Center, while Burjeel Hospital Abu Dhabi introduced the Korean Pavilion. These additions strengthened access to care in growing communities and demonstrated that healthcare expansion would continue in line with long-term plans. The Group also advanced its digital transformation agenda, including the rollout of the Oracle Health Electronic Medical Record (EMR) platform across its facilities in the Al Ain region.
These milestones were important not simply because they demonstrated a steady continuation of plans during a period of heightened sensitivity. The Group sent a clear message that continuity, growth, and service would proceed in alignment with the country’s direction. “What stands out about Burjeel is that it did not treat continuity as a defensive exercise. It used continuity as a sign of confidence. Maintaining expansion, clarity, protecting service delivery, and staying publicly aligned with national priorities is exactly how strong institutions build trust in sensitive periods,” said a regional healthcare industry expert.
If leadership and expansion formed one part of the story, continuous care formed the other. Across Burjeel’s facilities, clinical services operated as usual.
Routine consultations, complex care, critical procedures, and patient support pathways all remained active. The Group’s multidisciplinary teams continued delivering care without allowing external developments to affect clinical standards. For patients and their families, this consistency mattered deeply.
Frontline professionals across the network describe a work environment marked by coordination and composure. Rather than reactive decision-making, they experienced stable structures and a clear chain of support.
“As a doctor, what mattered most to me was that our systems remained steady. There was a clear sense of calm across the hospitals, and that made it possible for us to continue delivering care with the same focus,” said Dr. Malcolm Borg, Group Head- Emergency & Consultant Emergency Medicine, at Burjeel Medical City.
The Group also focused heavily on the people delivering the care. Over the last five weeks, Burjeel welcomed staff from 24 nationalities, a significant marker of confidence in both the organisation and the UAE’s healthcare environment. In a period that could have created hesitation elsewhere, recruitment continued, onboarding moved forward, and the Group reinforced its investment commitment.
Operationally, it is ensuring that the Group’s growth plans and service needs remain supported. Symbolically, it is sending a strong message that Burjeel continues to attract international talent and that confidence in its future remains strong. Alongside recruitment, the Group intensified internal communications and launched employee support measures designed to maintain morale and provide reassurance. Mental health support systems were introduced, including Hana, the internal wellbeing assistant; a dedicated full-time helpline for employees; daily mindfulness sessions; and webinars on handling uncertain times, dedicated for employees with children.
“For many of us, the support from the organisation was very meaningful. We were continuing our work as always, but it made a difference to know there was strong support, communication, and care for staff at every stage,” said Renju Jose, a Registered Nurse working in the Group.
As the situation evolved and new circumstances emerged, Burjeel widened its focus from continuity to collective positivity. Creating a public expression of unity, the Group coordinated a Guinness World Record initiative within 48 hours, bringing together 64 nationalities to carry a giant UAE flag banner during the Burjeel Games closing ceremony. The event, echoing the theme ‘Our Nation. Our Heartbeat’, brought healthcare workers under the banner in tribute to the country they serve, becoming a powerful symbol of the multicultural solidarity that defines both the UAE and Burjeel’s own workforce.
That image captured Burjeel’s identity during this phase more effectively than any corporate message could.
The speed with which the initiative was organised spoke to the Group’s agility. The meaning behind it spoke to something deeper. At a time when reassurance and belonging mattered, Burjeel used community engagement to send a message of shared purpose, pride, and togetherness.
What Burjeel demonstrated through this period was a coordinated model. It suggests that resilience is not just about surviving pressing times. It is about embodying the principles of the country in the way decisions are made, services are continued, and people are supported.
In that sense, Burjeel Holdings offered a case study in how institutions can stand strong with the nation and turn a testing period into a lasting example of clarity, confidence, continuity, and unity.