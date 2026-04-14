Burjeel Hospital Abu Dhabi launches Korean Pavilion, strengthening access to Korean medical expertise in the UAE

Burjeel Hospital, Abu Dhabi, a leading hospital under Burjeel Holdings, has launched the Korean Pavilion, a dedicated clinical platform designed to bring established Korean medical expertise and treatment protocols to patients in the UAE and the region. The Pavilion was inaugurated in the presence of His Excellency Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; H.E. Hamad Sayah Al Mazrouei, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development; Jung Kyung Park, Chargé d'Affaires of the Republic of Korea to the UAE; Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, Chairman and CEO of Burjeel Holdings; Omran Al Khoori, Member of the Board of Directors, Burjeel Holdings; along with other dignitaries and senior management officials of the group.