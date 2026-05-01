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Polish patient travels to Abu Dhabi for liver cancer surgery and recovers

Six-hour liver surgery and targeted chemo highlight UAE’s advanced cancer care

Last updated:
Ali Al Hammadi, Reporter
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Polish patient travels to Abu Dhabi for liver cancer surgery and recovers

Abu Dhabi: The UAE continues to attract international patients seeking specialised care, with a recent case at Burjeel Medical City highlighting the country’s growing role in medical tourism.

A 52-year-old Polish patient travelled to Abu Dhabi earlier this month to receive treatment for liver cancer, after searching for advanced care options abroad.

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Tailored treatment plan

Upon arrival, the patient underwent a series of medical tests and evaluations before doctors developed a treatment plan suited to his condition.

The plan included a major liver surgery that lasted more than six hours, along with the use of Hepatic Artery Infusion Pump (HAIP) technology, which allows chemotherapy to be delivered directly to the liver in certain cases.

Dr Mohammed Adileh, Head of Surgical Oncology at Burjeel Cancer Institute, said each case requires a personalised approach.

“Every patient is different, and we focus on selecting the most suitable treatment plan based on their condition, while supporting them throughout the process,” he said.

Journey to Abu Dhabi

The patient, Szymon Krzysztof Walentynowicz, had been living with the condition for two years and was exploring options for further treatment.

Through a medical tourism facilitator in Europe, he was referred to several healthcare providers before choosing Burjeel Medical City.

He travelled to Abu Dhabi with his wife on April 10, marking his first visit to the UAE.

Positive experience

The patient said he felt reassured from the moment he arrived, noting the level of safety, organisation and quality of care.

He added that initial concerns about travel and communication were not an issue, as he found the environment supportive and easy to navigate.

Doctors carried out a detailed assessment before proceeding with surgery, which was performed by a specialised team following international standards.

Recovery and outcome

Following the operation, the patient showed improvement within a short period and began his recovery under close medical supervision.

Officials said the case reflects the UAE’s ability to handle complex medical conditions using advanced techniques and experienced teams.

Growing medical tourism sector

Healthcare providers in Abu Dhabi say the emirate is seeing increasing interest from international patients, supported by modern facilities, skilled professionals and a stable environment.

Cases like this, they added, help build confidence among patients looking for reliable treatment options abroad.

The UAE continues to invest in healthcare and advanced treatments, aiming to strengthen its position as a destination for specialised care and medical tourism.

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