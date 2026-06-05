Complex spine surgery at Dubai’s PRIME Hospital restores mobility after years of pain

A multidisciplinary team developed a tailored treatment plan for optimal patient care
Dubai: A challenging spine case recently managed at PRIME Hospital highlights the organisation’s advanced capabilities in handling complex conditions through expertise, precision, and multidisciplinary collaboration.
A patient in his early thirties had been living with severe lower back pain for more than two years. The condition had progressively worsened, affecting his mobility, daily activities, and overall quality of life. His medical history included a previous spinal surgery, which later developed into a rare and complicated implant failure involving multiple broken screws within the spine.
Despite multiple treatment attempts, including medication, physiotherapy, and a prior surgical intervention, the patient continued to experience persistent pain and nerve-related symptoms. The presence of retained broken implants made the situation significantly more complex, limiting conventional treatment options and requiring a highly specialised approach.
At PRIME Hospital, the case was carefully evaluated through a multidisciplinary model, led by Dr. Rami Darwazeh, alongside a team of specialists from neurosurgery, orthopaedic spine surgery, general surgery, and neurology. This collaborative approach ensured a comprehensive assessment and a well-structured treatment plan tailored to the patient’s condition.
The medical team proceeded with an advanced procedure known as anterior lumbar interbody fusion (ALIF), a technique that allows access to the spine from the front, avoiding previously operated areas and enabling safer and more effective intervention in complex cases. The surgery was performed successfully by a coordinated team of specialists, reflecting the depth of expertise available at the hospital.
Commenting on the case, Dr. Rami Darwazeh said: “Cases like this require more than just surgical skill. They demand precise planning, teamwork across specialties, and the ability to choose the right approach for each individual patient. Our goal is always to restore function and give patients their quality of life back.”
Following the procedure, the patient showed marked improvement and was discharged in a stable condition within a short recovery period. The outcome demonstrates the impact of combining clinical expertise, advanced surgical techniques, and coordinated care in managing even the most challenging cases.
This case reinforces PRIME Hospital’s position as a centre capable of handling complex spine conditions through specialised care, advanced infrastructure, and a strong culture of collaboration. With a focus on personalised treatment and clinical excellence, PRIME continues to deliver outcomes that restore not only health, but quality of life.