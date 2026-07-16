The future of health tourism is the whole journey - not just the treatment

The real opportunity lies ahead. Picture a single connected experience in which a patient applies for a visa, uploads medical records, books appointments, receives a treatment plan and tracks their journey from one dashboard — with virtual consultations letting doctor and patient meet before anyone boards a flight. That is not a futuristic fantasy; it is the natural destination of what Dubai has just begun. And when systems speak to one another, our teams spend less time on paperwork and more on the only thing that truly matters in a hospital: the patient in front of them.