Dubai’s new smart medical visa: How will it benefit international patients?

Integrated smart visa system promises smoother, faster care for overseas patients
Dubai: Travelling abroad for medical treatment can be a complex process, but a new strategic partnership in Dubai is set to make the healthcare journey faster, smoother and entirely seamless for international patients.
The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA Dubai) and the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). This landmark agreement fully integrates medical visa procedures with healthcare services, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a premier global destination for health tourism.
Here is everything you need to know about how this new collaboration will benefit international healthcare travellers.
What is the new Dubai medical visa agreement?
The agreement is a strategic partnership between GDRFA Dubai (the authority handling visas and residency) and the Dubai Health Authority (DHA). The two government entities are linking their digital systems to create a unified network. This connects visa applications, health insurance systems and healthcare providers into a single, efficient ecosystem.
How will this improve the journey for international patients?
Organising medical travel often involves managing visas, hospital bookings and insurance approvals across separate platforms. This partnership is designed to eliminate that friction.
International patients will benefit from:
Streamlined visa processing: Enhanced electronic integration between systems allows medical visas to be coordinated and approved much faster.
End-to-end care: The integrated system supports patients from the initial pre-arrival visa application, through treatment, and during post-operative recovery.
Direct provider support: Licensed members of the Dubai Health Experience (DXH) network can now submit medical visa applications directly on behalf of their overseas patients, reducing administrative delays.
Officials have confirmed the upcoming development of a smart medical visa alongside proactive digital services. By removing bureaucratic hurdles, Dubai aims to strengthen its global competitiveness and offer a stress-free environment focused entirely on patient recovery.
Currently, According to the GDRFA - Dubai website, an international patient may be issued a visit visa for medical treatment, allowing single or multiple entries, with a validity of either 90 or 180 days. In such cases, the sponsor or host must be a health facility licensed in the UAE. A visa may also be issued to the patient’s escort or escorts.