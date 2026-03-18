How UAE Golden Visa holders can access 24/7 crisis assistance abroad

Caught in a crisis abroad? How UAE Golden Visa holders can access 24/7 MoFA suppord
Dubai: Amid escalating regional tensions following the US-Israel Iran War, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) and the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) have been working at pace to facilitate the return of around 500 Golden Visa holders and residents stranded abroad - an operation carried out through both air and land entry points, in close co-ordination with UAE diplomatic missions overseas.
The response reflects a broader commitment the UAE made in October 2025, when the MoFA formally expanded its emergency and crisis response services to include Golden Visa holders, extending protections that had previously been reserved exclusively for UAE nationals.
It is a development that underscores the UAE's long-standing position as a nation that goes above and beyond for those who call it home, offering a comprehensive consular safety net that authorities have described as the first of its kind anywhere in the world.
The programme covers three core areas of support, each designed to address the very real challenges a Golden Visa holder might face when something goes wrong abroad:
Electronic return document - If your passport is lost or damaged whilst overseas, you can apply for an emergency electronic return document to travel back to the UAE.
Dedicated MoFA hotline - A direct communication channel through the MoFA Call Centre, staffed around the clock to respond to enquiries and offer urgent assistance - +971 2 493 1133
24/7 crisis assistance - Coordinated through UAE diplomatic missions abroad, this service ensures Golden Visa holders are included in evacuation plans during disasters and crises.
Importantly, these consular services may also be extended to immediate family members, including spouses and children, provided they are officially registered as dependents and hold valid UAE residence permits.
Losing your passport abroad is a stressful experience at the best of times. For Golden Visa holders, the UAE now offers a lifeline: an electronic return document that allows you to travel back to the UAE when your passport has been lost or damaged overseas.
The service is also available to apply on behalf of dependent children under the age of 18. Upon returning to the UAE, the visa holder must obtain a new passport without delay, in co-ordination with their respective mission in the UAE.
You must hold a valid UAE Golden Visa with a current residence permit and passport.
Applications on behalf of dependents are accepted for children under 18 years of age only.
The return document is valid for a single use only, and remains valid for seven days from the date of issue.
The document is intended solely for travel back to the UAE and cannot be used for travel to, or transit through, any other country.
Required documentation
A copy of the lost or damaged passport
A copy of the police report for the lost or damaged passport
A recent personal photograph with a plain white background
A copy of your return ticket to the UAE
Important reminder: Once you have returned to the UAE using an emergency return document, you are required to renew your travel documents within the country. Your return document cannot be used for any onward travel or transit, it is a one-way passage home.
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