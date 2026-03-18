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Dubai confirms successful air defence interceptions of Iran threats

Residents hear loud sounds as Dubai air defences intercept potential threats

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
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The Ministry of Defence said it is fully prepared to deal with any threats and will firmly confront any attempts to undermine the country’s security.
The Ministry of Defence said it is fully prepared to deal with any threats and will firmly confront any attempts to undermine the country’s security.
WAM

Authorities in Dubai have confirmed that all air interception operations carried out earlier on Wednesday were successful, neutralising potential threats without causing any injuries.

Dubai Media Office on social media said residents across the emirate reported hearing loud sounds, which officials attributed to air defence systems engaging incoming missiles and drones.

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Earlier today at 2:04 am, authorities confirmed that the sounds heard across parts of the city were caused by successful air defence interceptions. Officials reassured residents that no injuries were reported and that the situation is under control.

Residents were urged to rely solely on official sources for updates and to avoid sharing unverified information. The Dubai Media Office reiterated that safety remains the highest priority and that all necessary measures are in place to protect residents and visitors.

Authorities encouraged residents and travellers to monitor official channels for further updates and to follow guidance to ensure their safety.

What residents should do during emergency alerts

Prioritise safety over filming: Do not record videos or post content on social media during alerts. Follow official instructions immediately.

Motorists stay on the move: Continue driving safely to your destination. Only seek shelter upon arrival; do not stop vehicles on the road.

Seek secure locations: Residents should go directly to a safe location or remain indoors until an official ‘all clear’ is announced.

Use emergency hotline responsibly: Call 999 only for genuine emergencies to keep lines open for critical cases.

Avoid spreading rumours: Do not share unverified information online; rely on official channels for updates.

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