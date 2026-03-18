General Authority of Islamic Affairs suspends holding Eid prayers in open-air areas
Abu Dhabi: The General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat has announced that Eid Al Fitr prayers will be held inside mosques across the country, with outdoor prayer grounds not to be used this year.
In a statement, the authority said the decision applies nationwide, confirming that prayers will not take place in traditional open-air Eid prayer areas.
Officials said the measure is intended to ensure the smooth organisation of prayers and maintain public safety, with worshippers expected to attend mosques across the emirates.
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The authority added that all mosques in the UAE are prepared to accommodate worshippers for Eid prayers, urging the public to follow official guidance and instructions issued by relevant authorities.
Eid Al Fitr prayers mark the conclusion of the holy month of Ramadan and are traditionally held in large congregations, often in designated outdoor areas.