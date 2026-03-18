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UAE limits Eid Al Fitr prayers to mosques, suspends open-air gatherings

General Authority of Islamic Affairs suspends holding Eid prayers in open-air areas

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Al Salam Mosque in Dubai
Al Salam Mosque in Dubai
Reshma Rajan

Abu Dhabi: The General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat has announced that Eid Al Fitr prayers will be held inside mosques across the country, with outdoor prayer grounds not to be used this year.

In a statement, the authority said the decision applies nationwide, confirming that prayers will not take place in traditional open-air Eid prayer areas.

Officials said the measure is intended to ensure the smooth organisation of prayers and maintain public safety, with worshippers expected to attend mosques across the emirates.

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The authority added that all mosques in the UAE are prepared to accommodate worshippers for Eid prayers, urging the public to follow official guidance and instructions issued by relevant authorities.

Eid Al Fitr prayers mark the conclusion of the holy month of Ramadan and are traditionally held in large congregations, often in designated outdoor areas.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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