UAE announces Eid Al Adha prayer timings across the emirates

Timings may vary slightly in line with the officially approved prayer calendar
Abu Dhabi: The General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat has announced the official Eid Al Adha prayer timings across the UAE, as worshippers prepare to gather at mosques nationwide on Wednesday morning to mark one of the holiest occasions in the Islamic calendar.
According to the authority, Eid prayers in Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman will begin at 5:45am, while prayers in Abu Dhabi are scheduled for 5:51am. Worshippers in Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah will perform prayers at 5:43am, while Umm Al Quwain will hold prayers at 5:44am.
The authority added that timings may vary slightly in line with the officially approved prayer calendar and geographical differences between regions.
Muslims perform the Eid prayer shortly after sunrise in congregation at mosques and designated prayer grounds. The prayer consists of two units led by an imam, followed by a sermon focusing on the spiritual meaning of Eid Al Adha and values such as sacrifice, compassion and gratitude. Worshippers typically begin the morning with takbeerat, repeated phrases glorifying God, before exchanging greetings and gathering with family and friends to mark the occasion.
The authority said this year’s Eid sermon across UAE mosques will be delivered under the theme “Our Eid is Truthfulness and Sacrifice”.
The sermon will focus on spiritual and humanitarian values inspired by Eid Al Adha, particularly sincerity, sacrifice and compassion, while reinforcing the importance of solidarity and social cohesion within the community.
The sermon will also encourage worshippers to use the Eid holiday to strengthen family ties and promote values of tolerance, generosity and mutual care across society.