GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Eid Al Fitr in UAE: Worshippers gather at mosques for prayers

This year, Eid prayers held only in mosques; no open‑air gatherings

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor and Virendra Saklani, Chief Visual Journalist
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Worshippers gather for Eid prayer at Al Noor Mosque, Sharjah.
Worshippers gather for Eid prayer at Al Noor Mosque, Sharjah.

In the early hours of Friday, residents across the UAE gathered at mosques to offer Eid Al Fitr prayers, marking the end of Ramadan and the start of festive celebrations.

Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app now - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.

Prayers held in mosques

Earlier this week, authorities had confirmed that, for safety reasons, Eid prayers would not take place in open grounds or outdoor spaces.

Instead, prayers were held exclusively in mosques nationwide, coordinated with the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai and the Department of Islamic Affairs in Sharjah.

Guidelines in place for safe worship

Officials urged worshippers to arrive early and follow all guidelines to ensure a smooth and safe prayer experience. They said the measures were intended to maintain public safety while allowing residents to mark the occasion meaningfully.

Dubai mosques ready for devotees

In Dubai, prayers began at 6:40 am, with over 900 mosques prepared under the coordination of the Dubai Resilience Centre. The city’s ‘Muezzin Al Freej’ initiative continued, broadcasting Eid Takbeerat across mosques to allow worshippers to celebrate safely.

Residents across the emirates were seen arriving in large numbers, observing guidelines, and celebrating Eid in a spirit of devotion and community, marking a joyful conclusion to Ramadan.

Related Topics:
RamadanEid

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Archive image of Eid prayer at Al Noor mosque in Sharjah

Eid Al Fitr prayer timings announced across the UAE

1m read
Eid Al Fitr prayers set across Dubai mosques

Dubai announces Eid prayers across over 900 mosques

3m read
Ruling confirms Friday prayer remains obligatory when it coincides with Eid.

UAE Fatwa Council issues guidance on Eid-Friday prayers

2m read
Dubai announces four-day break for Eid Al Fitr holiday

Dubai announces four-day break for Eid Al Fitr holiday

1m read