Eid Al Fitr in UAE: Worshippers gather at mosques for prayers

This year, Eid prayers held only in mosques; no open‑air gatherings
In the early hours of Friday, residents across the UAE gathered at mosques to offer Eid Al Fitr prayers, marking the end of Ramadan and the start of festive celebrations.
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app now - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.
Earlier this week, authorities had confirmed that, for safety reasons, Eid prayers would not take place in open grounds or outdoor spaces.
Instead, prayers were held exclusively in mosques nationwide, coordinated with the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai and the Department of Islamic Affairs in Sharjah.
Officials urged worshippers to arrive early and follow all guidelines to ensure a smooth and safe prayer experience. They said the measures were intended to maintain public safety while allowing residents to mark the occasion meaningfully.
In Dubai, prayers began at 6:40 am, with over 900 mosques prepared under the coordination of the Dubai Resilience Centre. The city’s ‘Muezzin Al Freej’ initiative continued, broadcasting Eid Takbeerat across mosques to allow worshippers to celebrate safely.
Residents across the emirates were seen arriving in large numbers, observing guidelines, and celebrating Eid in a spirit of devotion and community, marking a joyful conclusion to Ramadan.