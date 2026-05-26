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Dubai prepares 937 mosques for Eid Al Adha prayers

Eid prayers to begin at 5:45am under integrated citywide operational plans

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Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Eid prayers will begin at 5:45am on Wednesday, May 27, with a comprehensive operational plan put in place to ensure safe and smooth access for worshippers across all designated prayer locations.
Eid prayers will begin at 5:45am on Wednesday, May 27, with a comprehensive operational plan put in place to ensure safe and smooth access for worshippers across all designated prayer locations.
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Dubai: Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department has announced full preparations for Eid Al Adha prayers across 937 mosques in Dubai, as worshippers are expected to gather across the emirate early Wednesday morning for one of the most significant religious occasions in the Islamic calendar.

The department said Eid prayers will begin at 5:45am on Wednesday, May 27, with a comprehensive operational plan put in place to ensure safe and smooth access for worshippers across all designated prayer locations. 

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The preparations are aimed at providing a spiritually uplifting and well-organised environment that allows residents to perform the prayers with ease and peace of mind, according to Al Bayan newspaper.

The celebrations will also feature the participation of members of the “Mu'adhin Al-Farij" literally means "The neighbourhood's caller to prayer", who will lead the Eid calls to prayer and takbeerat in mosques across Dubai. 

The department encouraged parents to bring children to Eid prayers and involve them in the takbeerat rituals, highlighting the importance of connecting young people with religious occasions and reinforcing values of faith, belonging and social cohesion.

Authorities said supporting facilities and services at mosques had been upgraded in line with the highest operational and public safety standards, reflecting Dubai’s approach to organising major religious occasions and enhancing community services. 

Worshippers were also urged to head early to approved prayer locations and cooperate with authorities to help ease traffic flow and ensure smooth entry and exit around mosques.

In a statement marking the occasion, Ahmed Darwish Al Muhairi, Director General of the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai, extended Eid greetings to UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai,Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, the rulers of the emirates, and the people and residents of the UAE.

Al Muhairi said Eid Al Adha embodies values of compassion, solidarity and devotion, adding that the readiness of Dubai’s mosques reflects the department’s continued commitment to caring for places of worship and enabling the community to practise religious rituals in an atmosphere defined by tranquillity, organisation and high-quality services.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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