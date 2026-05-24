GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 37°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Court and Crime

Dubai Police warns Eid fireworks can cause deadly injuries

Illegal fireworks trade may lead to jail and Dh100,000 fine, police warn

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Dubai Police warns residents against using fireworks during Eid Al Adha celebrations.
Dubai Police warns residents against using fireworks during Eid Al Adha celebrations.
Dubai Police

Dubai: Dubai Police has warned residents against the use and trade of fireworks during the Eid Al Adha holidays, stressing that such activities pose serious risks to public safety and can lead to severe injuries and permanent disabilities.

The force said fireworks, often perceived as harmless entertainment during celebrations, can quickly turn dangerous, causing burns, amputations and permanent loss of body parts, in addition to threatening lives and property.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Dubai Police urged community members to comply with the law and avoid dealing with fireworks or purchasing them from illegal traders, in an effort to ensure the safety and security of the public during the festive period.

The force also reminded the public that Federal Decree Law No. 17 of 2019 on weapons, ammunition, explosives and hazardous materials imposes strict penalties on anyone involved in the illegal fireworks trade.

Under Article 54 of the law, anyone who trades in, imports, exports, manufactures, or brings fireworks into or out of the country without a licence faces imprisonment for no less than one year and a fine of at least Dh100,000, or either of the two penalties.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAEDubaiEid Al Adha UAEDubai Police

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

A parking meter in Sharjah. Residents urged to plan journeys as free parking and travel perks roll out

UAE Eid 2026: Free parking explained across emirates

3m read
National Ambulance teams on high alert for Eid Al Adha emergencies.

UAE Ambulance teams on high alert ahead of Eid rush

1m read
Families celebrating Eid in UAE. Picture used for illustrative purposes.

Is Monday a public holiday in the UAE for Eid Al Adha?

3m read
Eid 2026: Working on the holiday? Know your rights

Eid 2026: Working on the holiday? Know your rights

3m read