Illegal fireworks trade may lead to jail and Dh100,000 fine, police warn
Dubai: Dubai Police has warned residents against the use and trade of fireworks during the Eid Al Adha holidays, stressing that such activities pose serious risks to public safety and can lead to severe injuries and permanent disabilities.
The force said fireworks, often perceived as harmless entertainment during celebrations, can quickly turn dangerous, causing burns, amputations and permanent loss of body parts, in addition to threatening lives and property.
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Dubai Police urged community members to comply with the law and avoid dealing with fireworks or purchasing them from illegal traders, in an effort to ensure the safety and security of the public during the festive period.
The force also reminded the public that Federal Decree Law No. 17 of 2019 on weapons, ammunition, explosives and hazardous materials imposes strict penalties on anyone involved in the illegal fireworks trade.
Under Article 54 of the law, anyone who trades in, imports, exports, manufactures, or brings fireworks into or out of the country without a licence faces imprisonment for no less than one year and a fine of at least Dh100,000, or either of the two penalties.