Dubai: Dubai Police has warned residents against the use and trade of fireworks during the Eid Al Adha holidays, stressing that such activities pose serious risks to public safety and can lead to severe injuries and permanent disabilities.

Under Article 54 of the law, anyone who trades in, imports, exports, manufactures, or brings fireworks into or out of the country without a licence faces imprisonment for no less than one year and a fine of at least Dh100,000, or either of the two penalties.

Dubai Police urged community members to comply with the law and avoid dealing with fireworks or purchasing them from illegal traders, in an effort to ensure the safety and security of the public during the festive period.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.