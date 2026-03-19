Promoting or advertising fireworks through digital platforms is a punishable offence
Sharjah: Sharjah Public Prosecution has issued a strong warning against the possession, trade and promotion of fireworks without a licence, stressing that such acts are criminal offences under UAE law.
Counsellor Anwar Al Harmoudi, Attorney General of Sharjah, said fireworks are classified as hazardous materials of an explosive nature, posing serious threats to both lives and property.
Al Harmoudi pointed out that Federal Decree Law No. 17 of 2019 on weapons, ammunition, explosives and hazardous materials imposes strict penalties on violators.
Under Article 54 of the law, anyone found trading, manufacturing, importing or bringing fireworks into the country without proper authorisation faces at least one year in prison, a minimum fine of Dh100,000, or both.
He added that the law also extends to online activity. Promoting or advertising fireworks through digital platforms is a punishable offence under Federal Decree Law No. 34 of 2021 on Combating Rumours and Cybercrime.
Article 29 stipulates that those who create or manage websites, or publish content intended to trade or promote such materials without a licence, may face a minimum of one year in prison and fines ranging from Dh500,000 to Dh1 million, or either penalty.
Beyond legal consequences, Al Harmoudi stressed the real-world dangers associated with fireworks.
He warned that their use can result in severe burns, serious injuries and long-term health complications, particularly affecting the respiratory system. In some cases, misuse can also lead to fires and endanger the safety of entire communities.
“Endangering the lives of other places offenders under criminal liability,” he said.
In a direct message to the public, Al Harmoudi urged residents to remain aware of the law and act responsibly.
“Your safety and the safety of those around you are your responsibility. Awareness of the law protects you from accountability and helps safeguard the security of society,” he said.
The warning comes as authorities continue to step up awareness efforts, reminding residents that what may seem like a moment of celebration can carry serious legal and human consequences.