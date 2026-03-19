GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Sharjah warns illegal fireworks can lead to jail and Dh1 million fine under UAE law

Promoting or advertising fireworks through digital platforms is a punishable offence

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Sharjah warns illegal fireworks can lead to jail and Dh1 million fine under UAE law
Pexels

Sharjah: Sharjah Public Prosecution has issued a strong warning against the possession, trade and promotion of fireworks without a licence, stressing that such acts are criminal offences under UAE law.

Counsellor Anwar Al Harmoudi, Attorney General of Sharjah, said fireworks are classified as hazardous materials of an explosive nature, posing serious threats to both lives and property.

Strict penalties under UAE law

Al Harmoudi pointed out that Federal Decree Law No. 17 of 2019 on weapons, ammunition, explosives and hazardous materials imposes strict penalties on violators.

Under Article 54 of the law, anyone found trading, manufacturing, importing or bringing fireworks into the country without proper authorisation faces at least one year in prison, a minimum fine of Dh100,000, or both.

He added that the law also extends to online activity. Promoting or advertising fireworks through digital platforms is a punishable offence under Federal Decree Law No. 34 of 2021 on Combating Rumours and Cybercrime.

Article 29 stipulates that those who create or manage websites, or publish content intended to trade or promote such materials without a licence, may face a minimum of one year in prison and fines ranging from Dh500,000 to Dh1 million, or either penalty.

Serious safety risks

Beyond legal consequences, Al Harmoudi stressed the real-world dangers associated with fireworks.

He warned that their use can result in severe burns, serious injuries and long-term health complications, particularly affecting the respiratory system. In some cases, misuse can also lead to fires and endanger the safety of entire communities.

“Endangering the lives of other places offenders under criminal liability,” he said.

‘Your safety is your responsibility’

In a direct message to the public, Al Harmoudi urged residents to remain aware of the law and act responsibly.

“Your safety and the safety of those around you are your responsibility. Awareness of the law protects you from accountability and helps safeguard the security of society,” he said.

The warning comes as authorities continue to step up awareness efforts, reminding residents that what may seem like a moment of celebration can carry serious legal and human consequences.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
Show More
Related Topics:
Sharjah

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Eid 2026: Working on the holiday? Know your rights

Eid 2026: Working on the holiday? Know your rights

3m read
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Sheikh Mohammed issues law on violations, penalties

2m read
Dubai issues new law regulating outsourcing services

Dubai issues new law regulating outsourcing services

2m read
UAE proposes tough penalties for vaccination neglect

UAE proposes tough penalties for vaccination neglect

2m read