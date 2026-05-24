New law focuses on inmate rights, rehabilitation and justice reforms
Sharjah: The Sharjah Consultative Council has approved a draft law aimed at regulating and modernising the emirate’s correctional institution system, in a move officials said would strengthen rehabilitation programmes, protect inmates’ rights and further develop Sharjah’s legislative and judicial framework.
The draft law for 2026 was passed during the council’s 17th session of the third ordinary term of the 11th legislative chapter, held at the council headquarters in Sharjah, after members introduced and approved several amendments.
The session was chaired by Halima Hamid Al Owais, Chairperson of the Consultative Council, and attended by Major General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, member of the executive council and commander-in-chief of Sharjah Police, as well as Dr Mansour Mohammad bin Nassar, member of the executive council and head of the legal department of the government of Sharjah, alongside officials from the legal department and Sharjah Police.
The proposed legislation outlines the structure, responsibilities and operational framework of the correctional institution, while placing strong emphasis on rehabilitation, social reintegration and humane treatment of inmates.
Council members said the law aligns with Sharjah’s broader efforts to advance its legislative system and reinforce justice, rule of law and modern rehabilitation practices.
During discussions, members focused on the law’s objectives, including setting a general policy for the correctional institution that ensures security, reform and rehabilitation while maintaining a safe environment that preserves inmates’ dignity and human rights.
The draft law also covers behavioural and social reform programmes, vocational and psychological rehabilitation initiatives, and measures aimed at helping inmates reintegrate positively into society after completing their sentences.
Members reviewed provisions related to the institution’s establishment, management mechanisms and operational powers, as well as healthcare services, social empowerment programmes and inmates’ rights and obligations within the institution.
The discussions further addressed regulations governing correctional and rehabilitation work to ensure effective implementation of the law and integration between security, humanitarian and social responsibilities.
Government representatives responded to members’ questions by clarifying the legal interpretations of several provisions and explaining how the law would be implemented in practice.
Particular attention was given to post-release care programmes and community rehabilitation efforts, with officials highlighting the importance of creating an environment that supports inmates’ psychological and social stability and reflects Sharjah’s humanitarian approach to correctional services.
Speaking during the session, Major General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer welcomed the council’s discussions, describing the draft law as one of the emirate’s important legislative projects.
“Every meeting with this respected council renews our happiness in discussing issues that concern citizens and residents in Sharjah,” he said, adding that the council’s observations and recommendations would contribute to improving the capabilities of security institutions and enhancing the work of the correctional institution and Sharjah Police.
Dr Mansour bin Nassar praised the council’s role in completing Sharjah’s legislative framework and said the draft law comes as part of efforts to establish an independent judicial and security system in the emirate.
He explained that the correctional institution had previously operated under the federal system, but the establishment of the Sharjah Judicial Council and the emirate’s military system, under directives from His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, created the need for local legislation governing institutions affiliated with Sharjah Police and the Public Prosecution.
The session was also attended by members of the 27th batch of the Sharjah Academy for Police Sciences, whom officials encouraged to benefit from observing the legislative discussions as part of their academic and professional development.
At the start of the session, and ahead of Eid Al Adha, Halima Hamid Al Owais delivered a speech highlighting the spiritual significance of the blessed days, urging people to dedicate themselves to worship, sincerity and good deeds.
Council Secretary-General Meera Khalifa Al Muqarrab later confirmed that the draft law had been formally referred to the council by the General Secretariat of the Executive Council on April 9, 2026, and approved for discussion during the council’s 15th session held on April 30.
Following extensive debate, the council approved the draft law regulating the correctional institution.