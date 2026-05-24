The draft law for 2026 was passed during the council’s 17th session of the third ordinary term of the 11th legislative chapter, held at the council headquarters in Sharjah, after members introduced and approved several amendments.

The session was chaired by Halima Hamid Al Owais, Chairperson of the Consultative Council, and attended by Major General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, member of the executive council and commander-in-chief of Sharjah Police, as well as Dr Mansour Mohammad bin Nassar, member of the executive council and head of the legal department of the government of Sharjah, alongside officials from the legal department and Sharjah Police.

Council Secretary-General Meera Khalifa Al Muqarrab later confirmed that the draft law had been formally referred to the council by the General Secretariat of the Executive Council on April 9, 2026, and approved for discussion during the council’s 15th session held on April 30.

The session was also attended by members of the 27th batch of the Sharjah Academy for Police Sciences, whom officials encouraged to benefit from observing the legislative discussions as part of their academic and professional development.

He explained that the correctional institution had previously operated under the federal system, but the establishment of the Sharjah Judicial Council and the emirate’s military system, under directives from His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, created the need for local legislation governing institutions affiliated with Sharjah Police and the Public Prosecution.

“Every meeting with this respected council renews our happiness in discussing issues that concern citizens and residents in Sharjah,” he said, adding that the council’s observations and recommendations would contribute to improving the capabilities of security institutions and enhancing the work of the correctional institution and Sharjah Police.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.