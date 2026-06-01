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Ajman announces new leave policy, reduced working hours for government employees

Law aligns with Year of the Family, promoting work-life balance in Ajman government

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman
His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman
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His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has issued Law No. 4 of 2026 on human resources for the Ajman government, introducing a new framework aimed at modernising public sector employment and enhancing workforce efficiency.

The law, which will come into force on September 1, 2026, applies to all civilian employees in Ajman government entities and forms part of the emirate’s efforts to create a more flexible, balanced and responsive workplace environment.

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The legislation aligns with the UAE's Year of the Family initiative by supporting family stability and reinforcing the family’s role in social development.

According to the law, the Ajman Government Human Resources Department will be responsible for reviewing and updating human resources legislation, assessing its effectiveness, monitoring compliance across government entities and providing technical support to ensure the effective implementation of policies.

Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, said: "The new Human Resources Law embodies the vision of His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, which places people at the heart of development and reflects his enduring commitment to building a modern and flexible government work environment that enhances quality of life and supports family stability."

He added that the HR law marks a qualitative leap in the development of Ajman’s government sector through the establishment of an employment model that takes into account the professional and family needs of employees, in line with the objectives of the Year of the Family 2026 and Ajman Vision 2030 to build a government that is more efficient, sustainable and competitive."

Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, the Ruler's Representative for Administrative and Financial Affairs, said the legislation would help create a motivating and sustainable work environment that values employees, supports work-life balance and enhances the competitiveness of government employment.

Rashid Abdulrahman Jebran Al Suwaidi, Director General of Ajman’s Human Resources Department, said the law is a significant step in developing government work through an integrated framework focused on efficiency, flexibility and sustainability, while supporting national talent and improving quality of working life.

The move reflects a broader trend across the UAE towards updating public sector employment frameworks to attract talent, improve productivity and align government workplaces with evolving social and professional needs.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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