Ajman announces new leave policy, reduced working hours for government employees

The legislation aligns with the UAE's Year of the Family initiative by supporting family stability and reinforcing the family’s role in social development.

According to the law, the Ajman Government Human Resources Department will be responsible for reviewing and updating human resources legislation, assessing its effectiveness, monitoring compliance across government entities and providing technical support to ensure the effective implementation of policies.

Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, said: "The new Human Resources Law embodies the vision of His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, which places people at the heart of development and reflects his enduring commitment to building a modern and flexible government work environment that enhances quality of life and supports family stability."

He added that the HR law marks a qualitative leap in the development of Ajman’s government sector through the establishment of an employment model that takes into account the professional and family needs of employees, in line with the objectives of the Year of the Family 2026 and Ajman Vision 2030 to build a government that is more efficient, sustainable and competitive."

Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, the Ruler's Representative for Administrative and Financial Affairs, said the legislation would help create a motivating and sustainable work environment that values employees, supports work-life balance and enhances the competitiveness of government employment.

Rashid Abdulrahman Jebran Al Suwaidi, Director General of Ajman’s Human Resources Department, said the law is a significant step in developing government work through an integrated framework focused on efficiency, flexibility and sustainability, while supporting national talent and improving quality of working life.

The move reflects a broader trend across the UAE towards updating public sector employment frameworks to attract talent, improve productivity and align government workplaces with evolving social and professional needs.