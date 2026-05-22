Dubai Culture named regulator for antiquities and archaeological sites oversight
Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has issued a new law regulating antiquities and archaeological sites in Dubai, as the emirate moves to strengthen the protection, preservation and management of its cultural heritage.
The law applies to existing and newly discovered archaeological sites and artefacts across all land, marine and mountainous areas of Dubai, including special development zones and free zones, and the Dubai International Financial Centre.
The legislation aims to preserve, document and classify antiquities discovered in Dubai to support their conservation and restoration, while raising awareness of their historical, cultural and architectural significance.
The law also establishes regulations governing the protection and management of archaeological activities in the emirate and seeks to provide an institutional framework for their oversight and optimal use.
Under the law, Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has been designated as the entity responsible for overseeing antiquities and archaeological sites across Dubai.
The move forms part of broader efforts to preserve Dubai’s cultural identity and safeguard archaeological assets amid rapid urban development.