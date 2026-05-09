Abdullah bin Zayed expresses UAE rejection of terrorism and foreign agendas
Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs,expressed the UAE’s full solidarity with Bahrain and its support for the measures taken by Bahraini security authorities following the discovery of an organisation linked to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard and the ideology of “Wilayat Al Faqih”.
In a statement, Sheikh Abdullah said the UAE backs all steps taken by Bahrain to protect its security, sovereignty and stability, while safeguarding the safety of its society.
Sheikh Abdullah praised the efficiency and vigilance of Bahraini security agencies and their success in uncovering the organisation and taking legal action against those involved.
Sheikh Abdullah also reaffirmed the UAE’s categorical rejection of all forms of terrorism and organisations linked to foreign agendas, stressing the importance of strengthening regional and international cooperation to confront such threats.
He concluded by emphasising that Bahrain’s security is an integral part of the security of the UAE and the Gulf region, reiterating the UAE’s full support for all measures taken by Bahrain to preserve its stability and protect its national achievements.