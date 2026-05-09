41 suspects were members of the group’s main organisation and had been taken into custody
Dubai: Bahrain’s Ministry of Interior said security authorities had arrested 41 individuals allegedly linked to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, following investigations into cases involving contact with foreign entities and expressions of support for Iranian aggression.
According to the ministry, investigations and security reports uncovered an organisation connected to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard and the ideology of “Wilayat Al Faqih”, a political-religious doctrine central to Iran’s system of governance.
Authorities said the 41 suspects were members of the group’s “main organisation” and had been taken into custody, while legal proceedings against them were under way.
Security agencies were also continuing search and investigative operations to identify others suspected of involvement in the network or of carrying out activities deemed in violation of Bahraini law.
The statement, carried by Bahrain News Agency, did not provide further details on the alleged activities of the group, the identities of those arrested, or when the arrests took place.