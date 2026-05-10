Bahrain confirms IRGC, Wilayat Al Faqih links in alleged terror and espionage case

IRGC-linked cell accused of espionage and terror in Bahrain
The Ministry of Interior in Bahrain has said a group linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) was involved in organised terrorist activity targeting members of the Shia community in the country.
In a statement posted on its official account, the ministry said the group’s members were involved in what it described as organised terrorist activity within Bahrain.
The ministry alleged that the main organisation is connected to elements associated with the so-called Guardianship of the Jurist ideology and includes individuals linked to a dissolved clerical council and its affiliates.
It added that the group is based on members of the dissolved Islamic Scholars Council and individuals aligned with it.
Authorities further claimed that elements of the group established a terrorist organisation and were involved in espionage activities in favour of Iran.
The ministry also said members of the network were operating through structured cells and carrying out activities it described as a threat to national security.
The ministry said its findings are based on ongoing criminal investigations and evidence gathered by security agencies.
It added that the detainees were part of an organised network under investigation for alleged external links and financial activity connected to the IRGC.
Authorities confirmed that 41 individuals linked to the main group have been arrested, with legal proceedings now underway. Search and investigation operations are continuing.
Officials said further action will be taken against anyone found to be involved, as investigations continue.
The ministry also linked the case to ongoing probes into alleged espionage activities for foreign entities and support for Iranian attacks.
The UAE has reaffirmed its full solidarity with Bahrain over the developments.
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan praised Bahraini security authorities for uncovering the alleged cell and reiterated support for all measures taken to protect Bahrain’s security and sovereignty.
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed also stressed the importance of strengthening regional and international cooperation to counter security threats, noting that Bahrain’s stability is closely tied to wider Gulf security.