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Bahrain revokes citizenship of 69 over Iran-linked activities

Action follows arrests over social media posts during conflict

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
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High rise buildings are pictured in the Manama skyline.
High rise buildings are pictured in the Manama skyline.
AFP

Bahrain has revoked the citizenship of 69 individuals convicted of communicating with foreign entities and glorifying Iranian attacks during the recent conflict, authorities said, as part of a broader security crackdown.

The decision follows the arrest of dozens of people accused of posting content on social media that incited instability and threatened public order in the Kingdom.

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Officials said the measures were taken in response to activities deemed harmful to national security, particularly during the 39-day US-Israel war on Iran, which saw missile and drone strikes across the Gulf region .

Authorities have tightened monitoring of online activity and warned against sharing or promoting material that could undermine stability.

The move is part of wider efforts by Bahrain to counter external threats and address security risks, including alleged links to foreign-backed groups and networks.

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