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Iranian missiles target Bahrain and Kuwait in fresh strikes

Bahrain, Kuwait condemn Iranian strikes as threat to citizens and sovereignty

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Brigadier General Mohammed Al-Ghareeb, spokesperson for Kuwait’s General Fire Force, urges citizens and residents not to handle fires or suspected shrapnel objects and to report them immediately via the emergency hotline.
Brigadier General Mohammed Al-Ghareeb, spokesperson for Kuwait’s General Fire Force, urges citizens and residents not to handle fires or suspected shrapnel objects and to report them immediately via the emergency hotline.

The Gulf countries of Bahrain and Kuwait came under renewed aerial attacks early Saturday after the United States said it had carried out strikes against Iran.

Bahrain, home to the US Fifth Fleet headquarters, strongly condemned the attacks on its territory and neighbouring Kuwait.

Bahrain said the two countries intercepted seven missiles fired from Iran, calling the incident “blatant aggression” and a “flagrant violation” of sovereignty. It marked the second such attack against both nations in three days.

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Bahrain confirms missile and drone interceptions

The General Command of the Bahrain Defence Force said Iran continued a “systematic hostile approach” through missile and drone strikes targeting civilians.

It confirmed that air defence systems intercepted and destroyed three missiles and several drones. Authorities urged the public to avoid touching unfamiliar or suspicious objects, noting that specialised engineering units were prepared to safely handle them.

Kuwait reports missile intercepts and falling shrapnel

Kuwait also condemned the attacks, calling them a “direct threat” to civilians and a “dangerous escalation.”

Defence Ministry spokesperson Colonel Saud Al Otaibi said seven hostile ballistic missiles were detected and engaged over Kuwaiti airspace at dawn. Falling shrapnel caused material damage, though no casualties have been reported.

Cumulative interceptions since escalation

The ministry said that since the beginning of what it described as a “heinous Iranian aggression,” its air defences have intercepted:

  • 379 ballistic missiles

  • 15 cruise missiles

  • 869 UAVs

The statement did not provide further details on damage or casualties.

The General Fire Force said three unusual incidents occurred as a result of the interceptions, including two small fires caused by falling shrapnel and one site secured for safety.

Brigadier General Mohammed Al Ghareeb urged citizens and residents not to handle any objects suspected to be from shrapnel and to report them immediately via the emergency number 112.

Kuwait’s aviation authority announced that air traffic had resumed after a temporary closure, during which 11 Kuwait Airways and Jazeera Airways flights were diverted.

Regional exchanges amid ongoing conflict

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said they targeted “enemy bases” after US forces struck radar sites in Iran and downed drones heading towards the Strait of Hormuz.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed six missiles were intercepted, while a seventh failed to reach its target.

The Gulf states, previously seen as a safe haven, have faced sporadic attacks since the war began on February 28 with US and Israeli strikes on Iran’s leadership. Despite a ceasefire since April 8, tensions remain high as negotiations have yet to secure a lasting settlement and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

With inputs from AFP

Related Topics:
BahrainKuwaitUS-Israel-Iran war

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