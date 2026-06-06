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UAE condemns Iranian missile and drone attacks on Bahrain and Kuwait

Foreign Ministry says strikes threaten security and stability across the Gulf

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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The ministry expressed the UAE's full solidarity with both countries and reiterated its support for all measures aimed at safeguarding their security, stability and the safety of their citizens and residents.
The ministry expressed the UAE's full solidarity with both countries and reiterated its support for all measures aimed at safeguarding their security, stability and the safety of their citizens and residents.
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Dubai: The UAE has strongly condemned the Iranian terrorist attacks targeting both Bahrain and Kuwait with missiles and drones, reaffirming its support for the two Gulf nations amid one of the most serious regional security escalations in recent years.

In two separate statements issued on Saturday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs denounced the attacks in the strongest terms, describing them as flagrant violations of the sovereignty of Bahrain and Kuwait and a direct threat to their security and stability.

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The ministry expressed the UAE's full solidarity with both countries and reiterated its support for all measures aimed at safeguarding their security, stability and the safety of their citizens and residents.

The condemnations came after a night of heightened tensions across the Gulf. Bahrain activated emergency sirens and urged residents to seek shelter during the early hours of Saturday, while Kuwait temporarily closed its airspace and later confirmed that its air defence systems had intercepted missiles and drones.

Kuwaiti authorities said emergency services responded to incidents caused by falling debris from intercepted projectiles, while aviation authorities diverted several flights as a precaution before reopening the country's airspace later in the morning.

The attacks followed an escalation between Iran and the United States in and around the Strait of Hormuz. US Central Command said Iran had launched ballistic missiles towards Gulf states after American forces struck Iranian radar installations, while regional air defence systems were activated to counter incoming threats.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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BahrainKuwait

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