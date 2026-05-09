Gulf states condemn Iranian attacks on UAE, reaffirm full solidarity

Bahrain, Qatar and Jordan decry Iranian strikes, back UAE security measures
Qatar, Bahrain and Jordan have strongly condemned Iranian attacks on the United Arab Emirates, which involved ballistic missiles and drones and left three people injured, reaffirming their full solidarity with the UAE.
Bahrain condemned the attacks as a “flagrant violation” of international law and principles of good neighbourliness. In a statement reported by the Bahrain News Agency (BNA), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged Iran to respect regional sovereignty and refrain from interference, while reaffirming Bahrain’s full solidarity with the UAE under GCC defence commitments.
Qatar also strongly condemned the attacks involving two ballistic missiles and three drones, describing them as a blatant violation of UAE sovereignty and a threat to regional stability. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed full support for the UAE’s measures to safeguard its security and territorial integrity, while wishing a speedy recovery for those injured.
Jordan denounced the strikes as a clear breach of international law and the UN Charter, calling them a threat to the UAE’s security, stability and territorial integrity. In a statement carried by the Jordan News Agency (Petra), officials reiterated Amman’s support for all actions taken by the UAE to protect its sovereignty and citizens.