US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent likened the Iranian regime to "a rogue gang", accusing it of pillaging Iraqi oil resources by smuggling millions of barrels across borders to finance proxy militias and terrorism.

"The US Treasury will not stand idly by as Iran's military exploits Iraqi oil revenues to fund terrorism against the United States and our partners, including deadly attacks on our forces and allies in the region," Bessent said in a statement announcing fresh sanctions on Iran-linked oil networks.

The sanctions target entities tied to Iraq's Popular Mobilisation Forces, including Kata'ib Hezbollah, which the Treasury accuses of siphoning oil from fields like those in Basra and Maysan provinces.

US officials estimate these operations have generated over $100 million annually for Iran-backed groups, fuelling drone and rocket strikes on US troops in Syria and Iraq amid escalating Middle East tensions. This marks the latest US move to disrupt Iran's shadow economy, following similar actions in 2025 against ghost fleets shipping Iranian crude.