UAE to announce in-person or remote classes on May 10 after safety review

Decision on in-person or remote classes to follow nationwide safety review
The Ministry of Education has said the approved learning model for the upcoming period—whether in-person or remote—will be announced on the evening of Sunday, May 10.
The decision will follow an assessment of the current situation in coordination with relevant authorities, the ministry said.
Officials noted that the move is aimed at ensuring the safety of students and staff while maintaining the continuity of the education process.
The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research confirmed that the approved education system for the coming period—whether in-person or remote learning—will also be announced on the evening of Sunday, May 10, 2026, following an assessment of the current situation in coordination with relevant authorities.
The Ministry affirmed the continuation of in-person learning for academic disciplines and programs requiring practical attendance or clinical training, with examinations proceeding in-person according to approved plans.
Authorities also emphasised the readiness of higher education institutions to transition between different learning models when needed. Any further updates or developments will be announced through official communication channels.
Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority will announce on Sunday, May 10, whether private schools will continue with distance learning or return to in-person classes.
Officials said the update is aimed at ensuring the safety of students and staff while maintaining continuity of the education process.
Examinations will continue to be conducted in person in line with approved plans. Authorities also expressed confidence in the readiness of educational institutions to shift between different learning modes whenever required.
UAE schools previously switched to remote learning in 2026 during heightened regional tensions linked to the Iran-related conflict, before gradually returning to in-person classes in April.
From 5 to 8 May 2026, schools, universities and nurseries across the country moved to distance learning after renewed developments triggered the UAE’s emergency alert system on 4 May.
The Ministry of Education said the precautionary step was taken to protect students and staff while ensuring uninterrupted learning.
The move followed interceptions of missiles and drones by UAE air defences, with nationwide emergency alerts issued. On 8 May, further interceptions were reported, with Fujairah authorities confirming that sounds heard were linked to successful defensive operations.
The Ministry has not yet confirmed whether schools will reopen or continue remotely, saying the situation remains under review with further updates expected as developments are assessed.