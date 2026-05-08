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Dubai to announce remote or in-person learning for private schools on 10 May

KHDA to decide on distance or classroom learning for Dubai private schools

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Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Dubai to announce remote or in-person learning for private schools on 10 May
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority will announce on Sunday, May 10, whether private schools will continue with distance learning or return to in-person classes.

The decision will follow an assessment of the current situation in coordination with relevant authorities.

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Officials said the update is aimed at ensuring the safety of students and staff while maintaining continuity of the education process.

Examinations will continue to be conducted in person in line with approved plans. Authorities also expressed confidence in the readiness of educational institutions to shift between different learning modes whenever required.

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