Dubai: Is distance learning still an option? KHDA explains flexible return to schools

Dubai schools to reopen with flexible mix of classroom and distance learning
Dubai: Most schools across the UAE are set to welcome students back to classrooms from Monday, ending more than 40 days of distance learning introduced in response to regional conflict linked to the US-Israel Iran war. However, while campuses reopen, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said school transport services are postponed as safety arrangements are still being finalised.
Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) said the return will be carefully managed, with approvals based on each institution’s readiness and full compliance with health and safety measures. Schools and universities may also offer a combination of on-site and distance learning to meet the needs of their communities.
Following these announcements, many parents in Dubai are seeking clarity on what to expect. Dr. Wafi Dawood, CEO of the Strategic Development Sector at KHDA, told Gulf News that families will not be pressured to return immediately and that distance learning will remain available throughout the transition.
“Flexibility is built into the reopening protocols to ensure no family feels pressured. Distance learning remains available for students whose parents are not yet ready for an on-site return, and schools will accommodate those who are still outside the UAE,” Dr. Dawood said.
He added that schools are encouraged to communicate openly with their communities and make individual arrangements where needed to ensure continuity of learning for every student.
Flexibility is built into the reopening protocols to ensure no family feels pressured. Distance learning remains available for students whose parents are not yet ready for an on-site return, and schools will accommodate those who are still outside the UAE. Schools are encouraged to communicate openly with their communities and make individual arrangements where needed to ensure continuity of learning for every student.
KHDA clarified that while schools can combine on-site and remote learning, teachers will not be expected to conduct both at the same time.
“They [schools] must also clearly communicate these arrangements to families. To protect the quality of learning in both environments, no teacher will be expected to deliver in-person and online classes simultaneously. This also helps support teachers’ wellbeing and ensures their workload remains manageable.”
On April 15, KHDA confirmed that private early childhood centres in Dubai can resume in-person operations in phases, subject to approval.
Nurseries are continuing to expand home-based learning options. New services introduced this month allow centres to offer centre-led home-based learning groups and supervised home tutoring for children up to six years old.
“As we continue the transition back to on-site learning, ECCs may continue offering centre-led home-based learning (CLHL) services, including CLHL Hubs and CLHL Educators, subject to receiving KHDA approval,” Dr. Dawood explained.
There are nearly 100 CLHL Hubs currently operating across communities, and over 74 CLHL Educators offering home-based support.
All schools have been issued detailed health and safety guidelines that must be met before reopening approvals are granted. These include emergency procedures, safe zone requirements, staff training, and operational controls.
Dr. Dawood noted that these form part of the mandatory framework every school must comply with before receiving approval to reopen.
“In the first week, schools will also deliver age-appropriate safety awareness drills and sessions, and there is a strong focus on student and staff wellbeing. KHDA will continue to issue guidance as the situation evolves, communicated directly to institutions through official channels.”