What should families do if they rely on school buses and cannot arrange alternative transport?

UAE schools have cleared safety checks, trained staff, and finalized facility preparations
UAE schools are heading back to in-person learning from Monday, April 20, but the return looks different depending on which school your child attends. While some schools have told parents their campuses will not be opening on that date, others are requiring students who travel by private transport to show up in person. Adding to the uncertainty, the Ministry of Education confirmed Thursday that school buses will not be running yet, as final safety arrangements are still being worked out. Here is what parents need to know.
Why is in-person learning resuming despite the postponement of school bus operations?
Educational institutions across the UAE have completed full preparations for the resumption of in-person learning, including facility readiness, staff preparedness and the implementation of safety procedures.
However, school transport services require additional operational coordination with relevant authorities, including transport bodies and municipalities, to ensure readiness in line with the highest safety standards.
Are schools safe for the resumption of in-person learning?
Yes. Authorities confirmed that all educational institutions have completed the necessary readiness and preparation plans. This includes training for teaching and administrative staff, as well as updated safety and security procedures, ensuring a safe and reassuring learning environment for students and their families.
Does the postponement apply to all nurseries, kindergartens and schools across the UAE?
Yes. The measure applies to all public and private nurseries, kindergartens and schools across the UAE.
How long will the postponement of school bus services last, and how will families be informed?
The suspension of school bus services will be reviewed on a weekly basis in coordination with relevant authorities. Any updates regarding their resumption will be announced through the Ministry of Education’s official channels once confirmed.
What should families do if they rely on school buses and cannot arrange alternative transport?
The ministry acknowledged that some families may face transport challenges. School administrations will review individual cases in coordination with parents and provide the highest possible degree of flexibility to ensure continuity of learning while minimising disruption to students and their families.
Will schools provide flexibility regarding lateness or attendance difficulties during this period?
Yes. Schools will address transport-related attendance challenges with flexibility on a case-by-case basis, taking into account family circumstances while ensuring the orderly functioning of the educational process.
How will school transport fees be handled during the temporary suspension period?
No school transport fees apply in public schools. For private schools, arrangements related to transport fees will be regulated by the relevant local education authorities in line with approved regulations.